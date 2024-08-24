This could be the date when Apple launches the iPhone 16, iOS 18, the Apple Watch 10, and more

Apple usually launches its new iPhones and Apple Watches in September, and it looks as though Tuesday, September 10 could be the date when we get to see the iPhone 16 series (and iOS 18), the Apple Watch 10, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the AirPods 4.

None of this is certain just yet, but the tip comes from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, who is usually accurate when it comes to Apple predictions. Preorders for the iPhones will likely start on September 13, before they actually go on sale on September 20.

This September 10 date makes the most sense looking at the calendar, and going off what Apple has done in the past. It's also a date that's been previously mentioned by tipsters, and we may well see macOS 15 Sequoia pushed out at the same time.

Gurman says "people familiar with the matter" have pointed to September 10 as the big day, though Apple hasn't commented. Considering it's only a little over two weeks away, we might well see an official announcement about this sometime next week.

What to expect

A successor to the Apple Watch 9 could show up too (Image credit: Apple)

There have been plenty of leaks and rumors around the four expected iPhone 16 models so far: we're expecting faster chipsets, bigger screens for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, some improvements in the camera department, and quite possibly the same starting prices as we saw last year.

We've not seen quite as much speculation around the Apple Watch models, but some information has appeared ahead of time. It looks as though the upcoming Apple Watch 10 could boast a larger screen compared to its predecessor, while the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is said to be sticking to the same design as the current one.

As for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS 15 Sequoia, Apple revealed plenty about these software updates at its WWDC 2024 event in June. We might not get all of the features right away though: the talk is that some Apple Intelligence features are going to follow on later.

If you're keen to see everything that Apple's been working on, then mark your calendars for an event on September 10. We will of course be covering all the announcements as they happen, and the event will most likely be streamed online too.