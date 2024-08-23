Major iPhone 16 leak hints at the camera upgrades to expect next month

We've heard a whole lot of leaks and rumors in the run up to the iPhone 16 launch, which is expected to be happening sometime next month – and the latest leak is a pretty major one, potentially revealing key camera specs for all four iPhone 16 models.

This comes from sources speaking to AppleInsider, and the details here suggest the upgrades for 2024 in the camera department will be fairly significant, especially for the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

First though the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: apparently these phones are keeping the same primary 48 megapixel camera with an f/1.6 aperture and 2x optical zoom, but the ultrawide camera is getting upgraded from an f/2.4 aperture to f/2.2, while keeping the same 12 megapixel rating as we saw on the iPhone 15.

Essentially, it means more light will be allowed into the camera lens, meaning sharper shots (and especially in low light). Macro photography is apparently going to be supported on these phones for the first time, and as previously rumored, the cameras will be stacked vertically to enable the recording of spatial video.

Going Pro

The rear cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Roland Moore-Colyer)

On to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, and AppleInsider says they're going to be sticking with a triple-lens rear camera again this year. The 48MP, f/1.78 aperture primary sensor is apparently staying the same, and will still be capable of taking 2x optical zoom 12MP snaps as it is on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The 12MP, 5x optical zoom telephoto lens from the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be kept, but this year it's said to be going into the iPhone 16 Pro as well, which is a key upgrade. Meanwhile, the ultrawide lens is jumping from 12MP to 48MP, and getting pixel binning capabilities (combining pixels for better shots) as well as ProRAW support.

According to AppleInsider, the new iPhones will introduce a new photo format too, called JPEG-XL. At the same time, the highest quality Pro and Pro Max video recording will be upped to 3K at 120 frames per second, with Dolby Vision support.

Finally, there's confirmation that a new Capture button is indeed on the way. As well as a full press, it's apparently going to support half-press and slide actions too, giving you more flexibility inside your favorite iPhone camera apps.