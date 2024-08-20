iPhone 16 specs and pricing rumor for all four models could help settle your upgrade plans

The iPhone 16 is most likely going to break cover next month – though Apple hasn't made anything official, yet – and one of the most detailed leaks for specs and prices we've seen yet could help you decide whether or not you're going to upgrade this year.

This rundown comes from @theapplehub, and covers everything from display sizes to battery capacities. This isn't a source we've heard a whole lot from before, and it's not clear exactly where all this information comes from, so don't take it as confirmed just yet.

First up we get the display sizes: 6.1 inches for the iPhone 16, 6.7 inches for the iPhone 16 Plus, 6.3 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro, and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That means small increases for the Pro models, which are also said to be getting the A18 Pro chipset as opposed to the standard A18 version.

There are details of battery capacities here too. We can expect 3,561mAh (iPhone 16), 4,006mAh (iPhone 16 Plus), 3,355mAh (iPhone 16 Pro) and 4,676mAh (iPhone 16 Pro Max) capacities, which is a boost for every model compared to its predecessor except for the iPhone 16 Plus (down from 4,383mAh last year).

The price might be right

The iPhone 16 lineup overview pic.twitter.com/5kVTgCNI25August 17, 2024

Perhaps most interesting are the starting prices, which mostly match the 2023 prices: the $799 / £799 / AU$1,499 for the iPhone 15, $899 / £899 / AU$1,649 for the iPhone 15 Plus, and $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max starting prices are apparently being kept this year, with only the iPhone 16 Pro getting a hike.

This leak puts the iPhone 16 Pro starting figure at $1,099, up from $999 / £999 / AU$1,849 for the iPhone 15 Pro. That's been previously predicted, but it's worth pointing out that the iPhone 15 Pro offers a 128GB storage model, which is apparently getting scrapped this year – and so the 256GB price would match the 256GB price from last year.

Considering that just about every detail here has leaked before – including Wi-Fi 7 support and an improved 48MP ultra-wide camera for the Pro models, the jump to 8GB of RAM for all models (mentioned in a follow-up @theapplehub post), and the precise battery capacities of each model, this is more of a rumor round-up than breaking news.

However, it's nice to have all these rumored specs in one easy-to-read table, as it might help you decide if you want to splash the cash this year or wait for the iPhone 17 – and it's also a reminder of just how many details have leaked ahead of Apple's big reveal.