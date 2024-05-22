The iPhone 16 Pro Max could get two massive camera upgrades, according to rumors

Apple has been making big strides in the camera specs of its phones lately – and with the iPhone 16 Pro Max it looks like might see another major step up, with two of the phone’s sensors reportedly getting an upgrade.

According to the leaker OvO Baby Sauce OvO on Weibo (via MacRumors), who has a relatively limited track record so far, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a new Sony IMX903 sensor in place of the IMX803 used by the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This new sensor would still be 48MP but should lead to photographic improvements.

The phone could be taking an even bigger leap with its ultra-wide camera though, which will reportedly be 48MP this year, up from 12MP on the current model.

Sadly, the 12MP 5x optical zoom won’t be getting any upgrades according to this source, but improvements for two out of the three rear cameras is good going in any case.

Two upgrades for the Pro as well

(Image credit: Samsung / Apple / Future)

The same source also mentions the iPhone 16 Pro, saying that this will also get a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and that its telephoto snapper will be upgraded to match the 5x zoom already found on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, its main camera apparently won’t be upgraded. So that’s two of the three sensors being improved here too.

While we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that both iPhone 16 Pro models will get a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and nor is it the first mention of an improved main sensor for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. So this could well be accurate.

The only conflicting information we have is talk of a new ‘super telephoto’ camera for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, most leaks mentioning this are older, and are more likely referring to the long-rumored iPhone Ultra, which probably won’t land this year. So for now, we’d say the leaks above are looking more likely.

We should find out exactly what the iPhone 16 line’s camera specs are in September, as that’s when these two phones along with the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to land.