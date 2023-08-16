iPhone 16 Pro tipped to get two more key upgrades over the iPhone 15 Pro

Apple looks set to debut the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in just a few weeks’ time, but that hasn’t stopped eagle-eyed tipsters from sharing new information about next year’s iPhone 16 line.

The latest tidbit comes from respected tech analyst Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac), who claims that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will arrive packing a 48MP ultra-wide camera and support for Wi-Fi 7.

The former upgrade would mark a big improvement over the 12MP ultra-wide camera currently used by the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with this sensor expected to make a return on both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, too.

The ultra-wide setup on Apple’s current best iPhones isn’t bad, by any means – the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max take consistently bright and vibrant wide-angle photos. However, this rumored 48MP ultra-wide lens on the iPhone 16 Pro should capture much more light, resulting in even more impressive low-light photos.

The rear camera array on the iPhone 14 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Indeed, as 9to5Mac notes, both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max already boast a 48MP main camera that uses "pixel binning" technology to merge data from four pixels into one "super pixel” for improved low-light image capture, and this technology will presumably make its way into the iPhone 16 Pro’s rumored 48MP ultra-wide lens.

The logic behind bringing Wi-Fi 7 support to the iPhone 16 Pro, meanwhile, is self-evident. Essentially, the Wi-Fi 7 standard delivers faster speeds, lower latency and more reliable connectivity to supported devices, owing to its ability to send and receive data over 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands simultaneously.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max support Wi-Fi 6, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to arrive with support for Wi-Fi 6E, which is already available on several Apple devices including the iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) and MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023).

Incidentally, the Wi-Fi 7 standard isn’t expected to roll out until September next year – the same month that Apple will likely release the iPhone 16 line – so there’s a chance that the iPhone 16 Pro could arrive too early to support Wi-Fi 7 at launch.

As for the other iPhone 16 rumors we’ve heard already, the iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly use a brand new aspect ratio, while the standard iPhone 16 may steal a key design feature from the iPhone 12.

For now, though, we’re laser-focused on the imminent iPhone 15 launch. For the latest analysis and comparative pieces on Apple’s upcoming handsets, check out the below links.