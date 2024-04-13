iPhone 16 camera predictions: every expected camera on every model

The iPhone 16 line – and in particular the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max – are likely to rank among the best camera phones. We can predict that much, as Apple’s high-end phones usually do. But thanks to leaks and rumors we can also predict what the actual camera hardware will be.

Below then, you’ll find a detailed look at the most likely camera specs for each of the four expected iPhone 16 models.

This is based mostly on leaks, with some educated guesses mixed in. So none of these specs are confirmed just yet – and nor will they be until the iPhone 16 line is announced, likely in September – but they’re our best guesses right now.

iPhone 16 camera predictions

The iPhone 15 (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 16 camera specs (rumored) Main camera: 48MP, f/1.6, 1/1.56-inch Ultra-wide camera: 12MP, f/2.4 (120-degree field of view) Telephoto camera: N/A Front camera: 12MP, f/1.9, 1/3.6-inch

Unfortunately, we’re not expecting any big upgrades for the iPhone 16’s camera. According one leaker, the iPhone 16 will have the same 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide camera as its predecessor, and will once again have just a dual-lens camera. If it does have that ultra-wide camera, then you can expect a 120-degree field of view. They also add that it will lack the auto-focus and macro mode offered by Pro models.

Various leaked images also show just a dual-lens camera on the iPhone 16, so it looks very unlikely that Apple will add a third lens.

As such, there probably won’t be a dedicated telephoto lens, and while we haven’t heard much about the main sensor, we predict this will be the same 48MP f/1.6 one as the iPhone 15 has, since that was an upgrade last year, and Apple is unlikely to give that camera another upgrade already.

However, one change we could see is to the lens layout, with leaked images suggesting they’ll be arranged vertically rather than diagonally on the iPhone 16. That’s speculated to allow for the recording of spatial videos, which could then be viewed on an Apple Vision Pro.

As for the front-facing camera, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (who has a good track record for Apple information) this won't be changing, meaning you can probably expect a 12MP f/1.9 snapper like last year. Given that even the iPhone 15 Pro Max only has a selfie camera with those specs, it’s unlikely that the iPhone 16 would get an upgrade here.

iPhone 16 Plus camera predictions

The iPhone 15 Plus (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 16 Plus camera specs (rumored) Main camera: 48MP, f/1.6, 1/1.56-inch Ultra-wide camera: 12MP, f/2.4 (120-degree field of view) Telephoto camera: N/A Front camera: 12MP, f/1.9, 1/3.6-inch

We haven’t heard much specifically about the cameras on the iPhone 16 Plus, but based on past form they’ll probably be identical to those on the standard iPhone 16.

You can read our detailed predictions for that above then, but in short, it’s likely to have a dual-lens rear camera with a 48MP f/1.6 main sensor, and a 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide (with a 120-degree field of view). Those are the same specs as the iPhone 15 Plus, and we've also heard that it will inherit the same 12MP f/1.9 selfie snapper.

The only rumored change is to the layout of the lenses, from diagonal to horizontal, which might allow the iPhone 16 Plus to record spatial videos for use on the Apple Vision Pro.

iPhone 16 Pro camera predictions

The iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 16 Pro camera specs (rumored) Main camera: 48MP, f/1.8, 1/1.14-inch Ultra-wide camera: 48MP, 1/2.6-inch Telephoto camera: 12MP, f/2.8, 1/3.06-inch, 120mm (5x optical zoom) Front camera: 12MP, f/1.9, 1/3.6-inch

While the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus probably won’t be in for any major camera upgrades, the iPhone 16 Pro could be.

The main upgrade here could be the inclusion of a 12MP f/2.8 periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, in place of the iPhone 15 Pro’s 3x telephoto camera. This new sensor would be the one we’ve already seen on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and multiple leaks have pointed to the iPhone 16 Pro getting this periscope camera, so that’s looking likely.

The other rumored upgrade is to the iPhone 16 Pro’s ultra-wide camera, which could be 48MP this year, up from 12MP on the iPhone 15 Pro, and may have a larger 1/2.6-inch sensor.

We’ve also heard that the iPhone 16 Pro could have a stacked camera design, which might boost low light performance, though it’s not clear which lens or lenses would benefit from this.

We haven't heard much about the main camera yet, so for now we’re predicting largely the same as last year – meaning a 48MP f/1.8 main sensor. But the sensor might at least increase in size slightly, up from 1/1.28 inches to 1/1.14 inches according to leaker Digital Chat Station, albeit without a change in the number of megapixels.

The front-facing camera meanwhile will apparently be identical to last year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (in a post linked above).

iPhone 16 Pro Max camera predictions

The iPhone 15 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 16 Pro Max camera specs (rumored) Main camera: 48MP, f/1.8, 1/1.14-inch Ultra-wide camera: 48MP, 1/2.6-inch Telephoto camera: 300mm super telephoto Front camera: 12MP, f/1.9, 1/3.6-inch

As impressive as the iPhone 16 Pro’s camera upgrades sound, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could have it beat, as some sources have mentioned the possibility of a ‘super telephoto’ camera for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which could allow for a focal length of 300mm or more. For comparison, the 5x optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is just 120mm.

We would however take this leak with a pinch of salt, as it’s not something we’ve heard about much in a while, and there was some debate over whether this upgrade was planned for the iPhone 16 Pro Max or the rumored iPhone Ultra.

If the iPhone 16 Pro Max doesn’t get this telephoto upgrade then there’s every chance it will stick with the 12MP, f/2.8, 5x zoom camera of its predecessor.

We’re also expecting its other cameras to match the iPhone 16 Pro, which based on leaks (that you can read more about above) could mean a 48MP ultra-wide camera (up from 12MP on the iPhone 15 Pro Max), and improved low light performance for some or all of the lenses.

However, aside from possibly better low light performance and a larger sensor size for the main camera, we’re not currently expecting any significant upgrades to the main or front-facing cameras, which would mean the return of a 48MP f/1.8 main sensor and a 12MP f/1.9 selfie camera.