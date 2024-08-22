The iPhone 16 Pro Max is again tipped to have the thinnest iPhone bezels ever

While we wait for Apple to confirm the launch date for the iPhone 16 – which should be sometime in September, based on previous years – the leaks are continuing apace, and the latest one points to ultra-thin bezels for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

This comes from veteran tipster Ice Universe, who has posted a schematic image showing the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a bottom bezel size of a mere 1.153mm. For comparison, the bezel sizes on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro are estimated to be 1.55mm – so we'd be looking at a reduction in thickness of about 0.4 of a mm, which in bezel terms is significant.

A similar leak that surfaced in June put the iPhone 16 Pro Max bezels at 1.15mm and the iPhone 16 Pro bezels at 1.2mm. That leak was from a less reliable source, but together with this latest rumor, it now has more credibility.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro are also rumored to be getting screen size boosts, up to 6.9 inches (up from 6.7 inches) and 6.3 inches (from 6.1 inches) respectively – which may be due in part to a reduction in bezel size.

Screens and packaging

iPhone 16 Pro Max tempered glass pic.twitter.com/MzXgDkJYikAugust 21, 2024

There's more from Ice Universe too. The tipster has also posted an image of what is supposedly the tempered glass screen on the front of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, giving us an idea of just how thin the bezels around the screen are going to be this year.

In a separate leak, meanwhile, we've seen a glimpse of what's claimed to be the iPhone 16 Pro packaging, as reported by 9to5Mac and originally posted by OvO Baby Sauce OvO on Chinese social media (a tipster who has made several previous iPhone 16 predictions).

This sliver of packaging doesn't tell us too much, other than hinting that some iPhone models will be manufactured in India for the first time this year. That should improve shipping times in that part of the world, and reduce Apple's reliance on China.

All of this information should be confirmed or debunked within the next month, and we will of course be bringing you all the iPhone 16 news as it's announced – and it's likely that the final version of iOS 18 will be pushed out at the same time.