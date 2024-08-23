Keen to get macOS Sequoia? You may not have long to wait – the OS could arrive in just a few weeks

Those keen to get their hands on the next incarnation of macOS will be pleased to learn that Sequoia is almost with us, apparently.

Typically we expect a new macOS to turn up at any point between September and November, but MacRumors claims that it’s going to be the early end of that timeframe.

Sources have told the website that macOS 15 is going to launch in mid-September (add your own skepticism, as ever), which means we’re going to see Sequoia in just a few weeks’ time.

That theory is backed up with a complementary nugget of info here, namely that iOS 18 is widely expected to be introduced in mid-September (as every version of the mobile OS has been, for a long time), and Apple wants to debut macOS Sequoia at the same time due to their shared features.

We are, of course, talking about the big ‌iPhone‌ Mirroring functionality for macOS 15, and given that, it makes sense for both new operating systems to debut simultaneously, with that ability fully up and running, showing off these fresh cross-platform powers.

The most likely date for this double reveal is September 10, by the way, based on past reveals from Apple.

Analysis: Lining up the pieces

We learned earlier this week that the latest iOS 18 beta is going to be the final one, and if MacRumors is right in its assertion here, macOS Sequoia must be in its final stages of testing too. Mind you, we haven’t heard rumors to that effect elsewhere – yet – and furthermore, does it really feel like macOS 15 is about to turn the corner to release?

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’re not sure, but if this really is playing out as stated, we’ll know soon enough. In fairness to MacRumors, it certainly makes sense in terms of Apple lining up its OS puzzle pieces for iPhone Mirroring.

There is, of course, another chunky puzzle piece and this one won’t be coming with either the initial release of iOS 18 or macOS 15, namely Apple Intelligence.

These AI features are being tested in a separate macOS beta (15.1, for developers), and the expectation is that they’ll come in a later update – mostly likely in October, MacRumors theorizes. And equally likely, Apple Intelligence will arrive alongside new MacBook Pro M4 models (and other Macs besides), doubtless with an illustration of how well the M4 SoC runs the AI capabilities.