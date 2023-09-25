Is this a mistake? Early 'Black Friday' deals are live at Amazon - here are the best ones

Black Friday deals in September? While browsing Amazon today, I noticed the retailer has a holiday shop with impressive deals on kitchen appliances, vacuums, TVs, clothing, and more. While the retailer is calling today's offers "Holiday deals," previous Amazon holiday sales have been categorized as early Black Friday deals, thanks to record-low prices on best-selling items that we usually only see during the Black Friday shopping event.

Today's offers fall in that same category with incredible discounts from top-rated brands, and I've listed the best bargains for you below. Some highlights include Amazon's 32-inch 2-Series Fire TV on sale for just $129.99 (was $189.99), the Dyson V11 cordless vacuum marked down to $371.99 (was $464.99), and this Hamilton Beach toaster oven air fryer on sale for $87.99 (was $109.99).

Most of today's early Black Friday deals include record-low prices, and based on last year's sale, some of the best bargains you'll find will be in the lead-up to Black Friday proper (November 24). If you want to avoid the madness of Black Friday and get a head start on your holiday shopping, then today's early sale is a fantastic place to start.

Today's best early Black Friday deals at Amazon

Hamilton Beach The Scoop Coffee Maker: was $69.99 now $55.99 at Amazon

Looking for a cheap coffee maker? Amazon's early Black Friday deals include Hamilton Beach's The Scoop coffee machine for $55.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The single-serve coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes, and you won't ever have to worry about measuring your coffee, thanks to the mesh brew basket that doubles as a scoop.

PHILIPS 3000 Series Essential Air Fryer: was $179.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

Invite-only: Amazon has included an invite-only deal on the Philips air fryer, which, for Prime members, will be on sale for a record-low price of $79.95 during the October Amazon Prime Day sale (October 10 and 11). The Philips Essential air fryer features a compact size with a 4.1L capacity and a digital touch screen with seven presets so you can quickly whip up your favorite foods.

Hamilton Beach Quantum Toaster Oven Air Fryer: was $109.99 now $87.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the Hamilton Beach Quantum toaster oven air fryer on sale for $87.99 - the best deal we've ever seen. The toaster oven can do it all, including air fry, bake, convection bake, broil, and toast, and it features a large interior that fits a whole 5 lb. chicken.

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $175.09 now $129.99 at Amazon

The Bissell carpet cleaner was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, and Amazon has brought back the top-rated Pet Pro model in today's early deal for $129.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Christmas Tree: was $369.99 now $191.99 at Amazon

If you haven't picked out your Christmas Tree this year, Amazon's early Black Friday deals include a massive $195 discount on this beautiful, pre-lit, artificial tree. The top-rated Winchester Pine Full from National Tree Company is 7.5 feet tall with a 60-inch base diameter and is pre-lit with 500 multicolor lights that remain lit even when a bulb goes out.

Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum: was $569.90 now $371.99 at Amazon

Looking to score an early Black Friday deal on the powerful Dyson V11 vacuum? Amazon has the cordless vacuum on sale for $371.99 when you apply the additional 20% discount at checkout. That's a whopping $198 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V11 provides deep suction and de-tangles as you clean with 60 minutes of run time and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: was $329.99 now $228.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is packed with health and fitness features, including activity and sleep tracking and advanced heart rate monitoring that will notify you when an irregular heartbeat is detected. You're also getting a slim, lightweight design, GPS technology, and a 24-hour battery life. Today's early Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the LTE model down to $228.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to pick up a cheap TV, you can grab this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV for just $129.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control. You can also find the 40-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $189.99.



Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD TV: $249.99 $189.99

See more of today's best TV deals and the best air fryer sales happening right now, and you can look forward to more upcoming bargains at the Black Friday TV deals event and the official Amazon Black Friday deals event.