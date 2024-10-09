I ran a marathon with these incredible headphones, and they just hit a record-low price for Prime Day

I've been writing about fitness tech for a long time now, and from all my years of testing gadgets, there's only a handful of products I go back to over and over again. The Shokz OpenRun Pro are one of those, so you can imagine my excitement at seeing them cheaper than ever in the Amazon Prime Day sales.



• Shop more Prime Day deals

Right now, you can get the Shokz OpenRun Pro for 31% off at Amazon, down from $179.95 to $124.95 – that's the lowest they've ever been. I can personally attest to the comfort and convenience of these headphones: they're quick to charge, with just five minutes offering 90 minutes of battery life, and they're extremely comfortable. They're also open-ear, bone-conduction style headphones, so I can run and listen to podcasts while staying aware of the world around me.

I used these headphones to train for, and run, London Marathon this year. They were perfect for my needs, and a good set of the best bone conduction headphones like these are a must-buy for any runner.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Shokz OpenRun Pro Prime Day deals in your region.

Today's best Shokz OpenRun Pro Prime Day deal:

Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones: was $179.95 now $124.95 at Amazon

Save 32% on the best Shokz bone conduction headphones, at the lowest-ever US price. They feature active noise cancellation during calls (i.e. reducing wind sounds) and IP55 water resistance, as well as 10 hours of battery life. They come in four colorways and offer magnetic fast charging, with five minutes offering juice for a 90-minute run.

In our Shokz OpenRun Pro review, we said "The OpenRun Pro are the best-sounding bone conduction headphones we've tested, and mean you no longer need to make big compromises on audio quality if you want to opt for an open-ear headset."

They're well worth buying at this price, and are ideal for other outdoor sports such as cycling and hiking that require awareness, as well as running.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US