Huge Amazon UK Boxing Day sale is live and I've picked the 27 best deals available today

This year's Amazon UK Boxing Day sale is now live and there are dozens upon dozens of deals across smart home tech, phones, TVs, headphones, and more. If you've got a little bit of Christmas cash to splash on a treat for yourself then have a browse through the full sale or check out my 27 top picks below.

Many of these offers were available in the run-up to Christmas, but there are some new additions worth calling out today. That includes the Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon for £197.49 (was £299) - a record-low price for the funky new smart ring. There's also the Amazon Echo Pop Smart Speaker for £18.99 (was £44.99) and the Sony WF-C700N Earbuds for £62 (was £99).

A full breakdown of all these deals and more are below. It's unclear how long they will be available but they'll likely be in stock through to the start of the year before the sales wrap up for a good while.

And if you still have a bit of money left once these offers are done, be sure to keep an eye on our best January sales coverage for all the best offers we spot to kick off the new year

The 27 best Boxing Day deals at Amazon UK

Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £62 at Amazon The Sony WF-C700N are simply some of the best cheap noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy – and they're now even better value after this record-breaking discount. With premium audio and a solid 15 hours of battery life, there's nothing else out there that can compete at this price point if you want some general everyday buds that don't compromise on quality.

Samsung Galaxy Fit3: was £69 now £38.60 at Amazon At under £39, now is a great time to buy Samsung's budget smartwatch. As well as all the basic fitness, health and sleep tracking features, the Galaxy Fit3 is an excellent extension to your smartphone that lets you check your messages, control your music and navigate easily with simple gestures. Everything centres around the impressive 1.6-inch AMOLED display and battery life is also not a problem with 13 days on a single charge.

Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was £299 now £197.49 at Amazon This is the best price I've ever seen on the unique Oura Ring that offers a whole host of health, fitness and sleep tracking features. It's compatible with iOS and Android, and has a battery life of up to seven days so it'll keep going for a while without needing a recharge.

Blink Outdoor: was £89.99 now £39.99 at Amazon Amazon has £50 off this wireless outdoor security camera as part of its Boxing Day deals. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have the camera set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. You can also add up to three extra cameras to get an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £999 now £493.50 at Amazon Even though a newer version is available, the Google Pixel 8 Pro remains one of the best Android phones and a beautifully designed handset. We rated the gorgeous display 5/5 in our review, and the triple camera array on the back of the phone has class-leading features. The Tensor G3 chipset, designed by Google, keeps things running snappily, and 12GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking and AI. This deal brings a truly premium device to an incredibly low price for a flagship phone. Plus, you can also claim a free Fitbit Charge 6 when you buy the Pixel 8 Pro for a limited time.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £98.99 at Amazon The latest wearable in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped back to its cheapest price in the current Amazon sale - just in time for that new year fitness push. It's a small but welcome £40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Amazon's last-minute deals sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for £29.99 – which matches the record-low price. The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts to your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. It features infrared night video, long-lasting battery life, compatibility with other smart devices and displays, and two-way audio to speak to visitors.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £149.99 now £94.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a slightly bigger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for £94.99. That's back to the record-low price I saw during Black Friday. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility. The addition of room-filling spatial audio gives a big boost to all of these features to improve sound quality.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was £749.99 now £419.97 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for around £400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. This offer also beats the previous record-low price from Black Friday by £10.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £35 at Amazon This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free.

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £18.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? This Amazon sale includes the teeny Echo Pop for just £18.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this one briefly fell to £17.99 last year but I'd still say it's a decent buy at £19.

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £279.99 now £175 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £70 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon A new version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was only recently released and this latest budget-friendly slate has now got a huge 50% discount at Amazon. While not the most powerful tablet out there, the Fire HD 8 has what you need to cover the essentials, such as web browsing, sending emails, watching videos and a little light gaming. Battery life is impressive at up to 13 hours, so it's good to take on the go or if you're just chilling on the couch.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £849.99 now £579.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB A laptop with this amount of power and at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV/movies then this device is one to consider. With a reasonably modern Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD it has all the power you need to keep up with more demanding jobs and all of your computing needs.

JLab Go Air Pop Plus: was £24.99 now £17.49 at Amazon Before we get carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance. But I cannot stress enough that they're also surprisingly good for this ridiculously low asking price. For less than £20, you get rock-solid Bluetooth connectivity, awesome battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, plus pleasing audio performance on the go. It would be wild to expect more and this deal is by far the cheapest I've ever seen them to date.

Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £39 at Amazon We already called the new version of these popular cheap earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C510 review – and that was at the full asking price. At this record-equalling low price, I think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound that also beats the latest AirPods.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £219.99 at Amazon Here's a new record-low price for this impressive bundle featuring the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. On top of all that, battery life is an impressive 60 minutes.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £24.95 now £19.95 at Amazon I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon This beats the discount we saw last year by £20 on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Honor Pad 9 + Keyboard: was £349.99 now £239 at Amazon This Honor Pad 9 is an affordable and versatile 12.1-inch tablet that does it all. It'll serve you well as a device for watching videos and browsing the web, while also comfortably handling light work and admin tasks. Expect reasonable overall performance, an impressive 13-hour battery life, a smooth display and decent storage at 256GB. Overall, there isn't a better budget tablet deal out there right now – and you get a handy Bluetooth keyboard cover bundled in too.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was almost three years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim as this discount seems to be the new normal for the upgrade streaming stick and the old version has been discontinued from sale.

Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 now £17.49 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is a return to the record-low price and even beats the deal available for Prime members back in July.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted for only the third time this year, with Amazon slashing £30 from its starting price – although it's £10 more than I saw over Black Friday. Still, we've tested many versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Apple AirTag (4 Pack): was £119 now £84 at Amazon The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the four-pack on sale for £84. These are a great way to keep track of a child's backpack or anything you don't want to lose. Just attach the Apple AirTag and your iPhone will locate it with a touch of a button.

Shokz OpenRun: was £129.95 now £89 at Amazon Here's a strong saving on some of the best bone conduction headphones for runners that we've tried thanks to their impressive audio quality, comfortable fit and safety features. The Shokz OpenRun offer an eight-hour battery life, but you can also fast-charge them for ten minutes before going for a run in order to grab a full 90 minutes of juice.