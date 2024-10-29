Huge Amazon device sale ahead of Black Friday – tablets and cheap tech from $29.99

With November just a matter of days away it's clear that things are ramping up to this year's Black Friday deals. One retailer that's getting an early start is Amazon with offers on several of its home- brand smart home devices and best-selling tablets – including a few rare discounts on Apple slates.

Many of the deals are reruns of what was available during the retailer's second Prime Day sale earlier this month. This includes the all-new Ring Video Doorbell for $59.99 ( $99.99), a record-low price for the latest battery-powered smart doorbell. This improved version comes with a head-to-toe video for better coverage and the usual features like two-way talk, a rechargeable battery, and customizable alerts.

As well as a couple of decent and affordable Amazon Fire tablets, some surprise reductions on Apple iPads deserve more attention. There's a repeat of the iPad 10.9 for $299 (was $349), but what's more exciting is the $100 discount on the latest iPad Air 11-inch (M2). That's the biggest saving yet on Apple's gorgeous creativity tablet.

I've listed some offers on Fire TV Sticks and Echo Show below for completeness, but they come with a word of caution: they have been slightly cheaper in the past by as much as $10. It's not a huge difference, sure, but these items are already cheap, so you may want to hold off until later in November to get a better saving.

Nevertheless, there are still great offers at Amazon that I would hesitantly call early Black Friday deals given the strength of some savings – especially on the Ring Doorbell and iPads. Browse them all for yourself below and check in with TechRadar regularly throughout November for all our hand-picked deals and buying recommendations from the Black Friday sales.

13 best deals at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The all-new Ring Battery Doorbell is back to its lowest price ever for only the second time yet. This affordable entry-level video doorbell covers the basics without adding complicated features. Just snap it into place outside your door. It offers live view and two-way talk through your phone and can send notifications for deliveries and motion detection. It charges using a USB-C cable, so you don't need to buy batteries. Note that you need a Ring Protect Plan to record, save, and share videos.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

We're big fans of the advanced version of Amazon's smart doorbell, as our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review makes clear – and Amazon currently has a huge $50 saving on it, bringing it down to a new record-low price. The Plus offers an expanded field of view over the standard Video Doorbell and color night vision, so you can see more of what's going on at your door.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is back down to its cheapest price ever for only the second time this year. We found it was a solid everyday option for browsing, reading, and streaming in our Amazon Fire HD 10 review, so it's a great buy if you use Amazon's services, such as Prime Video and Kindle ebooks. Battery life is solid, storage is fine enough at 32GB, and the 10.1-inch display means it can also serve well as a smart display around the home when not in use.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

Amazon has taken $90 off its biggest tablet ever, which brings it back to the lowest price yet. It's not our highest-rated Android slate. but the vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games – plus you get a decent battery life of up to 14 hours. There's also the optional stylus and keyboard that add extra functionality to this capable tablet if you want to do a bit of light admin work with ease.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest Kids Edition tablet is the Fire 7 and it's now on sale for $49.99 - that matches the lowest price ever that I last saw earlier this month. We said in our Fire 7 Kids Edition review that it's one of the best devices for small hands and surprisingly capable for the cost. It features up to 10 hours of battery life and includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: was $189.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

If your children are of the age where they're after something a bit more capable when it comes to tech then this Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is a solid upgrade. It has all of the parental controls, safety features and protective measures of the smaller Fire tablets but has a larger screen, sleeker design, more capabilities and better performance that will make the experience all the more smoother and grown-up.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the iPad 10.9 to $299 – that's a return to the record-low price. At this price, it's great value for money if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

iPad Air 11-inch (M2): was $699 now $599.99 at Amazon

The iPad Air uses the M2 CPU that you see in many MacBook laptops so it’s pretty powerful. It also has an attractive 11-inch Liquid Retina display so it looks great whether you’re editing a video or watching someone else’s. Little details like Touch ID, Apple Pencil support, and USB-C connectivity all add up to make it a practical tablet in many ways. And it can now be yours for a record-low price.

iPad Air 13-inch (M2): was $799 now $699.99 at Amazon

If you want extra screen space, you can go for the iPad Air 13-inch (M2) instead. As well as being available at its lowest price yet, it has the same processing power as the 11-inch model. All the nice extras and useful features are included, too, as well as that larger display. If you need more of a laptop replacement, this is the right size for you. Add on a Magic Keyboard for the most convenience.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. This offer is $5 more than what I saw during the October Prime Day sale so there's a good chance this will be a little cheaper later in November. It's still a good price today for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports handy voice controls through Alexa.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Like the standard 4K version above, this Fire TV Stick 4K Max was also $5 cheaper earlier in the month. But this is the next best price I've ever seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

You can get the latest Echo Show 5 on sale for $49.99. It's a good deal and matches the lowest price I've seen all year, but it's still $10 more than the cheapest it's ever been. In any case, the smart display features a compact 5.5-inch display, but as we found in our Echo Show 5 review, it packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. That means you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.