Get the Logitech C920 webcam for a steal in this Prime Day deal – editor-endorsed and now 50% off

This webcam isn't just a webcam - it's THE webcam. Our UK Computing Editor (and also my boss) Christian Guyton swears by it and it's the number one recommendation in our webcam buying guide, and it's 50% off right now for Amazon Prime Day. For most of the year, it costs pretty much double that, but you can get it today for one of the lowest prices we've seen all year. You can get it for $49.99 on Amazon US (50% off) or £47.49 on Amazon UK (47% off).

It originally debuted in 2012 and has stayed pretty loyal to that design - because Logitech got it so right, not due to complacency. Especially at a price like this, you get respectable build quality and reliable performance.

Whether you're looking to add to your remote working setup or you have loftier camera-related ambitions, this is a great choice. It's equipped with Full HD 1080p 30fps capabilities and built-in dual-array microphones, so you can use it for things like streaming or video conferencing.

Today's best Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 deal (US)

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

At almost half its retail price, webcam deals don't get much better than this. The Logitech C920 is a sterling example of what a webcam should be: high-resolution video, built-in dual-array mics, and features like autofocus and low-light adjustment that let it operate in any environment. It occupies the number one spot in our best webcams list for a reason!

Today's best Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 deal (UK)

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: was £89.99 now £47.49 at Amazon

The best webcam on the market in terms of what you're getting for your cash, the Logitech C920 is a high-end product without a high-end price tag - and it's almost half-price for Prime Day. With 1080p video recording, two microphones for better audio capture, and a clip that lets it connect to virtually any display, this is the one to pick.

We would still recommend a separate headset for better audio quality and you can see which ones we recommend in our headset buying guide (this is our gaming headset buying guide, but we'd recommend them for general-purpose use also).

The Logitech C920 connects to your device via USB, and it's compatible with a whole range of operating systems and devices.

Now, $49.99 (or £47.49) is a considerable amount of money, and you can get decent webcams for cheaper than that. However, for a marginal amount more, you can get a webcam that we, as well as many other people, swear by.

Logitech has a pretty strong offering on computer peripherals in general, and we have a roundup of some of our favorites that are discounted for Prime Day that you can add to this webcam.

Make sure you stop by our full roster of recommendations for this Prime Day season, where you can see what all of our various tech product experts would suggest.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK