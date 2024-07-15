My favorite Logitech peripherals are even cheaper, thanks to early Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is hours away and we’re already seeing loads of good deals pop up in the run-up to the big sales event. Logitech has joined in on the savings mania and has discounted some of its most popular keyboards and mice, so as a longtime fan of Logitech’s peripherals, I thought I’d go through the best Logitech deals with some must-buy picks.

The right peripheral for your setup makes such a big difference to the way you work and even the way you feel about your workspace.

Some of the best Prime Day deals are already live, so I expect we’ll see even more of these deals pop up, and you may even see some of these products discounted even further (or even sold out!), so keep an eye on this page. If you’re looking for a new laptop to go with your new accessories, check out our list of the best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals.

Today's best early Prime Day Logitech peripheral deals - US

Logitech MX Keys Mini wireless keyboard: was $99.99 now $74.15 on Amazon

The Logitech MX Keys Mini is the perfect keyboard for office workers adapting to the new hot-desking work culture. The portability and minimal design are perfect for the worker on the go who needs to prioritize practicality. The keyboard's software is easy to use and the ergonomic keys will keep you typing longer with minimal wrist or finger strain. This TechRadar favourite scored a healthy four and a half stars in our review, making a deal worth jumping on!

Logitech ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse: was $49.99 now $42.99 on Amazon

The ERGO M575 wireless mouse holds the top spot on our list of the best ergonomic mice on the market right now, and is now selling on Amazon for 14% off! The affordable and reliable mouse will give your arm a rest and let your thumb do all the scrolling, leaving the rest of your arm nice and relaxed. The palm rest is designed to reduce fatigue as well, making this an absolute must-have for the doom scroller and report filler.

Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse: was $99.99 now $88.99 on Amazon

The Logitech Lift for Mac is an impressive, quirky-looking mouse that makes work life a little easier. It's designed with productivity in mind and allows for effortless scrolling across all your devices. However, if you've got above-average-sized hands or happen to be left-handed, this mouse is definitely not for you. That being said, it scored a fantastic four and a half stars in our review and could be the difference between a sore wrist and a rested one.

Today's best early Prime Day Logitech peripheral deals - UK

Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard: was £44.99 now £33.60 on Amazon

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard: was £64.99 now £37.99 on Amazon

This is for the gamers out there that are looking for a mechanical-style typing action that doubles a great keyboard for work and gaming. Our review of the Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard earned a stellar four stars, highlighting the devices plethora of media keys to keep you in control alongside a Game mode toggle and button to switch between RGB Gaming style lighting and normal white backlighting.

Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC gaming mouse: was £39.99 now £18.99 on Amazon

Selling for a whopping 53% off, the Logitech G203 Lightsync is the ideal gaming mouse for the gamer on a budget. While you're saving on cost you're most definitely not saving on quality, with solid sensor and core button quality alongside well-designed user software to help you make the most of every click. While you may not get all the fancy features and lighting, this nimble little mouse blends into any workspace and will help you climb those leader boards.

