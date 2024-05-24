Epic Memorial Day deal knocks $1,000 off the stunning Samsung S90C OLED TV

It's the Friday before Memorial Day, which means most Memorial Day sales are in full swing, including the tech giant Samsung's offerings. The retailer is slashing prices on our best-rated OLED TVs, and our favorite deal is the stunning 65-inch S90C OLED on sale for $1,599.99 (it was $2,599.99). That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the best deal you can find. It's an incredible price on an excellent display, making it one of the best Memorial Day deals I've spotted.



Ranked as our best TV and awarded five stars in our Samsung S90C review, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value for money. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design, resulting in the ultimate home-cinema setup.



While the 65-inch S90C OLED briefly dropped to $1,499.99 earlier this month, today's price is the best deal you can find and matches the price at Amazon and Best Buy. If you want a gorgeous feature-packed OLED display, then I highly recommend this Memorial Day deal from Samsung.

Memorial Day deal: Samsung's S90C OLED TV

More Memorial Day Samsung TV deals

Samsung 55-inch Q60C 4K QLED TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung Q60C is a great option for those who want a more budget-friendly QLED display. You get a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology for solid overall picture and sound quality at a budget-friendly price. All for under $600? It's fantastic value for this feature-packed display.

Samsung 65-inch S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Memorial Day sale features a new record-low price for the 65-inch S95C OLED TV. This isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Samsung QN90C 75-inch 4K QLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Samsung’s mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this big price cut on the enormous 75-inch version. As we found in our Samsung QN90C review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. All of that wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Memorial Day has slashed $1,300 off the massive 75-inch The Frame QLED TV, bringing the price down to a record low of $1,999.99. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung QN900C 83-inch Neo QLED 8K: was $7,999.99 now $4,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung has gone all out with its 8K flagship QN900C TV. With the ability to display native 8K content and upscaled lower-resolution video, the QN900C is guaranteed to bring life to any home. An Infinity Screen with Slim One Connect puts all the focus on the display, and audio quality is up there with the best thanks to Q-Symphony 3.0. 75" and 65" models are also available at a discounted rate and can be configured in the Samsung store.

