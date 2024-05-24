Epic Memorial Day deal knocks $1,000 off the stunning Samsung S90C OLED TV
Samsung's gorgeous 65-inch S90C OLED is on sale for $1,599.99
It's the Friday before Memorial Day, which means most Memorial Day sales are in full swing, including the tech giant Samsung's offerings. The retailer is slashing prices on our best-rated OLED TVs, and our favorite deal is the stunning 65-inch S90C OLED on sale for $1,599.99 (it was $2,599.99). That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the best deal you can find. It's an incredible price on an excellent display, making it one of the best Memorial Day deals I've spotted.
• Shop Samsung's full Memorial Day sale
Ranked as our best TV and awarded five stars in our Samsung S90C review, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value for money. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design, resulting in the ultimate home-cinema setup.
While the 65-inch S90C OLED briefly dropped to $1,499.99 earlier this month, today's price is the best deal you can find and matches the price at Amazon and Best Buy. If you want a gorgeous feature-packed OLED display, then I highly recommend this Memorial Day deal from Samsung.
Memorial Day deal: Samsung's S90C OLED TV
Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung
The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the best deal you can find. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.
55-inch model: was $1,899.99 now $1,299.99
77-inch model: was $3,599.99 now $2,199.99
83-inch model: was $5,399.99 now $2,999.99
More Memorial Day Samsung TV deals
Samsung 55-inch Q60C 4K QLED TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Samsung
The Samsung Q60C is a great option for those who want a more budget-friendly QLED display. You get a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology for solid overall picture and sound quality at a budget-friendly price. All for under $600? It's fantastic value for this feature-packed display.
Samsung 65-inch S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung
Samsung's Memorial Day sale features a new record-low price for the 65-inch S95C OLED TV. This isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.
Samsung QN90C 75-inch 4K QLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy
Samsung’s mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this big price cut on the enormous 75-inch version. As we found in our Samsung QN90C review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. All of that wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now.
Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung
Samsung's Memorial Day has slashed $1,300 off the massive 75-inch The Frame QLED TV, bringing the price down to a record low of $1,999.99. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.
Samsung QN900C 83-inch Neo QLED 8K: was $7,999.99 now $4,999.99 at Samsung
Samsung has gone all out with its 8K flagship QN900C TV. With the ability to display native 8K content and upscaled lower-resolution video, the QN900C is guaranteed to bring life to any home. An Infinity Screen with Slim One Connect puts all the focus on the display, and audio quality is up there with the best thanks to Q-Symphony 3.0. 75" and 65" models are also available at a discounted rate and can be configured in the Samsung store.
Shop more Memorial Day sales
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, clothing, vacuums & more
- Adidas: clothing & sneakers from $14
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $89
- Appliances: save 30% on major appliances
- Best Buy: up to $800 off TVs
- Casper: 30% off all mattresses
- DreamCloud: 50% off mattresses sitewide
- Home Depot: up to 60% off patio furniture
- Lowe's: 40% off appliances, patio & grills
- Nectar: up to 40% off mattresses
- Nike: 50% off sneakers, leggings & t-shirts
- Nordstrom: up to 50% off shoes, clothing & beauty
- Purple: save up to $800 on mattresses + a free base
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $1,900 off select appliances
- Target: 35% off patio furniture, appliances & clothing
- Walmart: $400 off TVs, clothing & more
- Wayfair: outdoor furniture from $100
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.