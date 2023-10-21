Early Black Friday deals at Walmart - 17 awesome sales you can shop right now

It's early days yet, but this year's Black Friday deals are just around the corner, and we're already starting to see promising sales. Walmart, for example, has some excellent roll-back discounts that you can shop right now - well ahead of the big day itself in November.

Today's early Black Friday deals at Walmart include some of the lowest prices yet on our favorite products here at TechRadar, such as the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for just $324.99 (was $399). This $75 off might not seem like much, but it's the lowest ever price we've seen on these headphones, which are up there with the very best you can buy right now.

Apple fans will also want to check out today's early Walmart Black Friday deals on the retailer's range of iPads and Apple Watches. A couple of highlights here include the latest iPad 10.9 for $399 (was $449) and the slightly older 2021 iPad 10.2 for just $249 (was $329) - both of which are a match for the lowest prices ever.

We've rounded up plenty more options just down below for you to check out, including TVs, laptops, and handy small appliances. These are likely to be some of the best deals at Walmart ahead of the retailer's official early sale next month, which will likely consist of a Walmart+ members-only preview sale followed by thousands of discounts available to all. If you're interested in more bargains, make sure you bookmark and follow TechRadar throughout the holiday period, as we'll be posting fresh deals content daily.

The best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise canceling headphones: was $399 now $324.99 at Walmart

Sony's latest flagship wireless headphones offer class-leading noise cancellation, exceptional sound, and a beautiful new understated design. They are, quite simply, one of the best headphones money can buy and right now they're at their lowest-ever price at Walmart. Are they still a pricey buy? Sure, but they're worth every penny if you want a decent pair of cans for the office or commute that are going to last a good few years.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS), 2020: was $329 now $159 at Walmart

One of the best deals from Walmart's sale is the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for just $159 – just $20 more than the lowest price we've ever seen for any Apple Watch. The first-generation Apple Watch SE is an excellent choice for someone who wants essential functions like activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $319 at Walmart

Even though it's not the latest device in the range anymore the Apple Watch 8 is still one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display, health tracking, and safety features such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Walmart is looking to clear out its old stock right now with a respectable $80 discount on the device, a price that's only $50 more than the lowest we've ever seen.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart brings the tablet down to $249 – the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Walmart

Looking for the latest model? You can score the latest 2022 iPad for its lowest-ever price at Walmart right now. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, and today's $50 discount matches the best we've seen yet.

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine: was $199.99 now $149.25 at Walmart

For a pod coffee machine, we highly recommend the Vertuo Plus from Nespresso. It's one of the best coffee makers in its budget range, and during our Nespresso Vertuo Plus review, we thought it created some great-tasting coffee and was incredibly easy to use. Right now there's no listed sale on this model at Walmart but this is the lowest price we've seen overall.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $89 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $89 – the lowest price we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $129 at Walmart

This is probably the best price on a robot vacuum I've seen in today's sale. On sale for a record-low price of just $129, the Shark ION robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Shark IQ Auto Empty Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $298 at Walmart

Today's Walmart anti-Prime Day sale also has the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum on sale for $298 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Shark IQ includes an anti-hair-wrap brush roll, a self-emptying base unit, room mapping, and options to control the vacuum using your voice or via your phone.

Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum: was $569.99 now $449.99 at Walmart

If you have more cash to spend, Walmart also has the powerful Dyson V11 cordless vacuum on sale for $425 - around $25 cheaper than the usual sales price for this model. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V11 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Walmart

This HP laptop is a good buy if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and basic everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to the larger screen options, but it still offers a reasonable level of performance thanks to the Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, and speedy 128GB SSD.

Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch laptop: was $379 now $339 at Walmart

If you've got a little more cash to spend but still don't want to go big on a laptop, this Asus Vivobook is a great choice. Inside, its Core i3 processor and 256GB SSD offer a nice mix of power and storage, and you'll also get 8GB of RAM to help with more intensive applications and multiple browser tabs. Is it a high-end machine? No, but it's a great choice for the light user who just wants a reliable Windows laptop for daily tasks.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: was $379.99 now $179 at Walmart

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is easily one of the best value smartwatches on the market right now. Again, it's not the latest model out there right now but it's great if you want something relatively premium that tracks sleep, offers a host of fitness apps, and works great with Android devices. Versus the latest model, you really only miss out on a skin temperature sensor and improvements to battery life so it's a great buy at this price - which is only $50 more than the record low.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $268 at Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sales are known for cheap big-screen TVs, like this 58-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense, on sale for just $268 - the lowest price we've ever seen. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $578 now $498 at Walmart

A 75-inch 4K under $500 is unheard of – or at least it was until I spotted this deal on a big-screen smart TV from Onn. For just $498, you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution and the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,449 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart just dropped the 65-inch model to $1,449 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949.99 at Walmart

Just ahead of Black Friday, Walmart has Samsung's stunning 75-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,949.99. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

You can see more bargains in our Amazon Black Friday deals guide and shop more of the best early Black Friday TV deals and Black Friday laptop deals.