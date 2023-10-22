Early Black Friday deals are available at Best Buy - shop the 21 best sales
Best Buy early Black Friday deals are live - see our top picks
Black Friday deals at Best Buy are some of the most popular offers come November thanks to record-low prices on TVs, laptops, Apple devices, appliances, and more. While the retailer just announced the official dates for its Black Friday sale, you can shop early deals right now, and I'm rounding up the 21 best offers below.
While you'll find cheap laptops, iPads, air fryers, and robot vacuums in Best Buy's early Black Friday deals, the best offers are on TVs, with lowest-ever prices on some of this year's best-selling displays. Some Examples include LG's all-new 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99, this Samsung 50-inch 4K smart TV down to just $299.99, and this 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $599.99 - a new record-low price.
Other stand-out deals include the 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $399, this 14-inch HP Chromebook for just $199, and this Bella Pro Series air fryer down to only $34.99.
Below, I've listed the most popular sale categories from Best Buy if you'd like to jump straight to the site, followed by more of today's best early Black Friday deals. Keep in mind that many of today's offers include record-low prices, so if you want to avoid the madness of Best Buy's official Black Friday deals event, you should take advantage of today's bargains now before it's too late.
Best Buy early Black Friday deals - quick links
- Apple: MacBooks from $749.99 - cheapest ever
- Appliances: up to 30% off major appliances
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $59.99 deals start at $129
- Headphones: Sony, Apple & Bose from $19.99
- Kitchen: coffee makers + air fryers from $49.99
- Laptops: laptops starting at $169.99
- Smartwatch: Samsung, Garmin + Apple - up to $100 off
- Tablets: up to 30% off iPads, Fire tablets & more
- TVs: up to $800 off OLED, QLED and 4K TVs
- Vacuums: $100 off robot and stick vacuums
21 Best Buy early Black Friday deals
Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Air Fryer: was
$59.99 now $34.99 at Best Buy
Not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful one at Best Buy will give you the chance to try out the cooking revelation for less. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for four to six people, and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was
$129.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy
Air fryers are always best-sellers during Black Friday, and Best Buy has the top-rated Ninja air fryer on sale for $99.95 - the best price we've seen in months. With over 48,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the two-quart air features four different cooking programs and is dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanups.
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: was
$349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the best-selling iRobot Roomba i3 EVO on sale for $299.99. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the robot vacuum delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was
$299 now $269 at Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features a slim display and new health and fitness features, such as a custom workout option and a redesigned sleep app, as well as a 3-in-1 biosensor, skin temperature sensor, and GPS technology. Best Buy has Samsung's latest smartwatch on sale for $269.
GoPro Hero 9 Black 5K: was
$249.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy
Shoot stunning video with up to 5K resolution with the GoPro Hero 9 Black which is on sale for $229.99 at Best Buy. The waterproof action camera features HyperSmooth stabilization technology that offers three levels of stabilization for smooth video reproduction.
Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was
$449 now $399 at Best Buy
Best Buy's early Black Friday deals also include the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $399. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.
iPad Pro 11 2022 (128GB): was
$799 now $749 at Best Buy
Apple's 2022 iPad Pro is getting a $50 discount at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale, which brings the 11-inch tablet down to $749.99. The Pro line sits at the top of Apple's tablet pile, and discounts are few and far between, especially on the latest 2022 model, so this is a deal that's not to be missed.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Best Buy
If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, Best Buy is matching the big carrier's trade-in rebates across all devices today. While most will likely prefer to get their device directly from AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile, Best Buy is essentially offering you an alternative route to get your device here.
HP 14 Chromebook: was
$299.99 now $199 at Best Buy
This 14-inch HP Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron processor, as well as 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD. It's the ideal mid-range machine and a smart buy, especially now that it's down to just $199 at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.
HP 15.6-inch laptop: was
$479.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy
This HP 14t is a good buy if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and basic everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to the larger screen options, but it still offers a reasonable level of performance thanks to the AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and speedy 256GB SSD.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (with Type Cover): was
$929.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy
A terrific low price for an older but still capable Surface Pro tablet-laptop hybrid. The fact that the $130 Type Cover keyboard is included in the price, too, makes this an even sweeter bargain. With a 12.3-inch display and weighing less than 1kg, this is a fantastic portable device. It also has enough power to support all your computing needs, whether that's basic home use, work, media streaming, and more.
MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was
$999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy
The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has the laptop on sale for $799.99 - $50 more than the record-low price. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.
Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was
$89.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy
Our cheapest early Black Friday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $59.99 - a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution and smart capabilities, you're getting the connections you need to add a cheap streaming device.
Insignia 43-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Fire TV: was
$269.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has this Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV down to just $189.99. The smaller display features 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS studio sound, access to the Fire TV experience, and a handy Alexa voice remote so you can control your TV completely hands-free.
LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was
$1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy has a huge 50% discount on the 48-inch LG A2 OLED. At $599.99 - a new record-low price. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.
Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was
$429.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy
Another best-seller that tends to sell out during holiday sales like Black Friday is this Samsung 4K smart TV, and Best Buy now has this 55-inch model on sale for a stunning price of just $299.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $300 which is an incredible deal.
Samsung 55-inch CU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was
$529.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy
If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, especially now that this 55-inch model is on sale for since you can grab this 55-inch model for $499.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, Samsung's smart Tizen operating system, and features a sleek, slim design.
TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was
$529.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy
One of our favorite early Black Friday TV deals from Best Buy is this TCL 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $429.99. A 65-inch 4K smart TV for $429.99 is an incredible price, and this TCL S4 Series set packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.