Currys takes on Prime Day with its own Epic Deals sale – I've found the 13 best offers

We're entering the peak mid-year sales season with both Amazon Prime Day and the Argos Summer Sale already underway. Now, another retailer has joined the mix: the Currys Epic Deals event is now live, with some big savings of up to 30% available on thousands of products across appliances, TVs, laptops, phones, vacuums, and more tech. I've searched through the sale and hand-picked some of the best deals right here.

Given the hot weather we've experienced in the UK lately, it's no surprise that fans are a big part of the sale. If you want to invest in some superior cooling tech ahead of the next heatwave, then this Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is down to a record-low price of £99.99 (was £129.99). There are also several other cheaper fan deals at Currys if you'd prefer to spend less.

Elsewhere, some of the top deals I've found include the excellent Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for £139 (was £179), a great value Tefal Easy Fry Air Fryer for £99 (was £169.99), and this powerful Asus Vivobook S14 OLED Laptop for £699 (was £999).

There's more info on all these deals and all of my top picks from the latest Currys Epic Deal sale below. You've got a decent amount of time to browse the sale as these offers run until July 16, but I wouldn't hesitate too long if you have your eye on something, as I've seen offers sell out in previous events.

The 13 best deals in the Currys summer sale

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: was £129.99 now £99 at Currys The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo works both indoors and outdoors, weighs under 2.1kg, and is capable of providing up to 20m of portable airflow. It’s easy to carry and has cooling technology which produces ultra-fine droplets for a refreshing mist. Up to 12 hours of cordless run time, you can use it just as easily by your bed as you can in the garden. Get it now for its lowest-ever price.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was £179 now £139 at Currys As some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market, it's great to see this £40 price drop on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. For the money, you get amazing active noise cancellation and beautifully balanced sound, all topped off with a gorgeous design and impressive 8.5-hour battery life. Altogether, these are some of the best mid-range earbuds available now. Just be aware that they have been £10 cheaper in the past, so not a huge difference.

HP 14s: was £299 now £249 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB Chromebooks tend to be the better choice in this price range as they offer better value for money and get stronger performance from relatively cheaper components. Nevertheless, I think this HP 14s is a surprisingly decent low-cost Windows device. It has a fairly low-end spec, but you still get 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, which are enough to cover the basics. That includes general everyday use, word processing, streaming shows, web browsing, video calls, and answering emails.

Hisense U7N 55-inch Mini-LED 4K TV: was £699 now £599 at Currys The Hisense U7N is one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs available today – and this £100 saving on the 55-inch model makes it an even better buy. This is a TV that punches well above its weight, according to our testing, with terrific overall picture quality, vivid brightness, impressive contrast and some excellent gaming features that improve clarity and responsiveness.

Dyson V8: was £329.99 now £249 at Currys Designed to be simple to use yet powerful and versatile, the Dyson V8 is well-suited for all homes – even if you have pets shedding hair around your living space. It has two different power modes with fully sealed filtration which traps 99.99% of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns. A de-tangling motorbar easily removes ground-in dirt too. If this is your first Dyson, you’ll be amazed and alarmed at how much dirt it sucks up. This offer is a good price for one of the manufacturer's more affordable models that also comes with a selection of handy accessories.

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED: was £999 now £699 at Currys Display: 14 inches

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If display quality is just as important to you as power, then strongly consider this Asus Vivobook deal at Currys. It comes with a top-end OLED screen that offers a clear and sharp image – whether you're working on documents or streaming your favourite TV shows. Specs are solid elsewhere, too, including a modern Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a reasonably large 512GB SSD for storage that all ensure excellent overall performance.

GoPro Hero 13 Black Bundle: was £449.99 now £349 at Currys The GoPro Hero 13 Black is one of the best action cameras around and there's now an impressive over £100 saving on this comprehensive bundle at Currys. It features everything you need to get started – including a grip, extra batteries, a carry case, and more. The camera is easy to use, boasts 5.3K video for extra detail and cropping capabilities, and it's also rugged and completely waterproof to survive all of your wildest adventures.

Hisense E7N 65-inch QLED TV: was £549 now £499 at Currys Hisense has really stepped things up with its QLED TV range, and this E7N is an excellent buy at under £500 if you need a quality and affordable TV. It's not the best option for gaming with the lack of HDMI 2.1 ports and slower refresh rate, but the QLED tech bumps up the brightness and contrast for a decent overall picture quality for the price.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was £1,349 now £1,199 at Currys The Galaxy S25 Ultra takes everything that the Galaxy S24 Ultra has to offer and amplifies it with AI. Through Galaxy AI, Google Gemini, and Bixby, this phone embeds AI deeply into the experience of every user. To be able to get all this, plus a larger 512GB storage model, all for under £1,200, is a solid deal.

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Corded Vacuum: was $199.99 now $179.99 at Currys As the name suggests, the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum is all about detangling messy pet hair. It can deal with your short or long hair too, while its DuoClean floorhead can cope with carpet and hard floors. It's a corded version so it isn't quite as easy to manoeuvre around the house, but that does make it a lot cheaper. It also has LED headlights for lighting the way as you clean up, an included pet tool and a boost mode for stubborn issues.

JVC CR230 32-inch Roku TV: was £139.99 now £114.99 at Currys I'll say upfront that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice) – but what I really rate here is that it's just a simple smart TV at a great price. With the Roku TV interface, you get something that's easy to use, intuitive, and supports all the key streaming services. So, if you want a small TV that does the job and has all the smart viewing options you could want to watch your favourite shows and movies - here it is.