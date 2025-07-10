It's not just Amazon Prime Day that's in full swing this week, as other retailers in the UK are also joining in on the deals extravaganza. Right now, you can also shop the massive Argos Summer Sale, which features some huge savings of up to 50% across tech, appliances, furniture, homewares, toys and more. Here are my top picks from the event.

• See the full Argos Summer Sale

Even though the Argos Summer Sale has a very different focus to Prime Day, there are still deals up for grabs on lots of top brands, including Ninja, Lego, Karcher, and Samsung. That's alongside some big price cuts on furniture, homewares, DIY, garden and clothing.

Some of the biggest reductions include up to 33% off home appliances, with fantastic offers on best-selling KitchenAid blenders, highly-rated Dyson vacuums, powerful Karcher pressure washers and quality Ninja cookware. There's also up to 50% off almost 1,000 toys, with loads of offers on Lego, Disney, Barbie, and Play-Doh.

And back to the world of tech, I've seen some impressive 4K and OLED TV deals from £139.99, big price cuts on Samsung and Google phones with freebies, and dozens of PS5, Switch and Xbox games from as little as £2.99.

There's even more than I could possibly cover in the full Argos Summer Sale, so be sure to have a browse for yourself. While no end date has been announced, it's likely the event will run through the weekend, so there's still a good amount of time left to bag yourself a bargain.