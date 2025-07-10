Massive Argos Summer Sale clashes with Prime Day this week – get up to 50% off tech, toys, appliances, and more
Big savings on LG, Ninja, Dyson, Karcher, Philips, and more
It's not just Amazon Prime Day that's in full swing this week, as other retailers in the UK are also joining in on the deals extravaganza. Right now, you can also shop the massive Argos Summer Sale, which features some huge savings of up to 50% across tech, appliances, furniture, homewares, toys and more. Here are my top picks from the event.
• See the full Argos Summer Sale
Even though the Argos Summer Sale has a very different focus to Prime Day, there are still deals up for grabs on lots of top brands, including Ninja, Lego, Karcher, and Samsung. That's alongside some big price cuts on furniture, homewares, DIY, garden and clothing.
Some of the biggest reductions include up to 33% off home appliances, with fantastic offers on best-selling KitchenAid blenders, highly-rated Dyson vacuums, powerful Karcher pressure washers and quality Ninja cookware. There's also up to 50% off almost 1,000 toys, with loads of offers on Lego, Disney, Barbie, and Play-Doh.
And back to the world of tech, I've seen some impressive 4K and OLED TV deals from £139.99, big price cuts on Samsung and Google phones with freebies, and dozens of PS5, Switch and Xbox games from as little as £2.99.
Argos Big Red sale - quick links
- Appliances: up to 50% off Tefal, KitchenAid & Ninja
- Clothing: up to 70% off
- DIY: up to 1/3 off power tools + pressure washers
- Fitness: up to 33% off exercise equipment
- Furniture: up to 50% off
- Gaming: PS5, Xbox & Switch games from £2.99
- Garden: up to 1/3 off BBQs & lighting
- Headphones: up to 25% off JBL & Beats
- Health & Beauty: Oral-B & Remington from £24.99
- Home: up to 1/3 off homewares
- Phones: up to £150 off Samsung + freebies
- Toys: up to 50% off Disney, Barbie & Lego
- TVs: from £139.99
- Vacuums: up to £150 off Dyson & Vax
There's even more than I could possibly cover in the full Argos Summer Sale, so be sure to have a browse for yourself. While no end date has been announced, it's likely the event will run through the weekend, so there's still a good amount of time left to bag yourself a bargain.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
