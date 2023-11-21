Currys' Black Friday deals are live in the UK – shop today's 25 best deals

The Currys Black Friday sale is one of the UK's biggest, offering thousands of deals on everything from OLED TVs to air fryers and headphones to Chromebooks. If you've got your eye on a treat for yourself, Currys is a good place to start looking – not least because it will price-match any other UK retailer.

While there's still a couple of days to go until Black Friday arrives for real (it's this Friday, in case you've been on the Moon), we don't expect many of the deals currently on offer to be beaten by much at this point. Sure, you might save a few pounds here or there by waiting, but you might also miss out entirely if stock runs out. At this point, it's your call to make.

Whether you're ready to hit that big 'buy' button or are still having a think, we can help. Below, we've pulled together a list of our 25 favourite Currys Black Friday deals right now, including a Ninja air fryer for £79.99, the new Google Pixel 8 for £599 and Hisense 43-inch 4K TV for £249, so scroll down and take your pick.

If that's not enough for you, you can also check out our main Currys Black Friday deals page for even more offers, and our overall Black Friday deals hub for the widest selection of savings across all UK retailers.

25 best Black Friday deals at Currys

JLab JBuds Air Pro: was £69 now £29 at Currys

JLab always delivers excellent bang for your buck from its earbuds, and here you get useful features such as multi-point pairing and a built-in charging cable (though it's regular USB, not USB-C). This is comfortably the cheapest that these buds have ever been, to our knowledge – better than half price is fantastic for bargain hunters.



PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station: was £24.99 now £17.99 at Currys

You can get this handy charger and stand combo for your PS5 DualSense controllers for just £1 more than the lowest price I've seen at Currys. I use this official accessory all the time to keep a pair of gamepads full of juice for my next gaming session without the added faff of needing to plug them into my PS5 console.

Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer: was £149.99 now £79.99 at Currys

Will the air fryer craze ever calm down? It still doesn't seem likely, as the handy kitchen gadgets continue to sell like hotcakes. If you've not got one yet then now's a great time to try the tech for yourself as the Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer is just £5 off its lowest price ever at Currys. We said this compact model is an excellent and easy-to-use entry-level air fryer for those cooking meals for one or two people in our Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK review.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was £369 now £299 at Currys

Not quite the lowest price ever for this iPad, but enough of a discount to make this entry-level iPad worth your consideration. The savings are a good amount to invest in a selection of App Store apps and games. While there could be a lower price for this model over Black Friday, it's worth noting that Amazon has already sold out for its deal at the price. This could potentially be one to pick up before the big day itself.

Google Pixel 8: was £699 now £599 at Currys

USE CODE: PIXEL100 – Looking to buy the new Google Pixel 8? Then Currys has the best Black Friday deal you'll find on it right now. The basic price is £699, the same as what you'd pay at Amazon, Argos or direct from Google, but enter the code PIXEL100 at checkout and it'll take it down to £599. That's a fantastic price for a phone which we rated 4 stars (out of 5) in our review, praising its refreshed design and AI camera tricks, among other things.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Currys

Here's a new record-low price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. Other TechRadar writers own a similar but slightly older Shark IZ300UK vacuum cleaner and the Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved them countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to an old vacuum. An absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology tech. Pick one up so you can benefit from all the perks we've been loving for the last couple of years.

Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was £1,999 now £1,499.99 at Currys

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's £300 off at Currys ahead of Black Friday. Plus, you get an extra £200 in cashback from Samsung which brings it down to £1,500. Don't be mistaken in thinking the S90C is the inferior set, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV in the TechRadar Choice Awards. Our Samsung S90C review awarded it five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right and one that one of our editors has already snagged at this price.

Acer Chromebook 314: was £379.99 now £249.99 at Currys

This is towards the pricier end of the scale for a Chromebook, but you get an impressive amount of power for the price. That includes 8GB of RAM, which will dramatically boost performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life impresses at just over 12 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At under £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £380 now £279.99 at Currys

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping £100 off, aka a return to their lowest ever seen price! (Clarity? Of course. Get them if you want some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted retailer. Price check: Amazon: £279.99

iPhone 13 (128GB): was £599 now £549 at Currys

Yes, it's a couple of years old now, but the iPhone 13 is still a great device, and this deal brings it down to its lowest-ever price. This deal is for the 128GB model – meaning you'll have plenty of storage to fill with photos and the like – and also comes with 5 months of Apple TV Plus for free when bought from Currys (subject to T&Cs). Price check: Amazon: £549

Tassimo Joy coffee machine: was £106 now £34 at Currys

This stylish coffee machine from Tassimo is a whopping £72-off in Currys' early Black Friday deals, which is an excellent discount. The only downside is you'll be locked into using Tassimo pods, but they offer a huge range of capsules for making hot beverages beyond coffee such as hot chocolate.

JBL Tune 770NC: was £119 now £79 at Currys

We were very impressed by these headphones in our review, where we praised the noise cancellation, lightweight build and battery life. With 30% off, they're even better value – and are surely the best way of stopping outside noise at this price. This is the first time these have ever been discounted, and we'd be surprised if they get any cheaper.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Currys

Currys is matching Amazon's own deal on the latest Fire TV Stick 4K, discounting it by an excellent 42%. Just bear in mind the previous generation model dropped to as low as £22.99 – although that was well over a year ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim given the upgrades in this new version and the fact that the older one has been discontinued, so this may be the best deal you'll see on it this year. Price check: Amazon: £34.99

Hisense 43-inch A6K 4K TV: was £429 now £249 at Currys

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Currys has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. We've picked out the 43-inch model as that's fine if it's for a second screen in the house like the kitchen or bedroom where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

MSI GF63 Thin: now £629 at Currys

An amazing deal for a gaming laptop that offers some solid specs for under £1,000. It comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8 GB of RAM, and 512 GB SSD of storage. You'll be able to play any PC game – and most at medium settings – which is suitable for the vast majority of gamers.

Sony HT-S2000 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £399 now £299 at Currys

This deal on Sony's entry-level 3.1-channel soundbar drops its price a full £100. That's great news for anyone looking for a soundbar with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with a dedicated center-channel speaker to deliver clear dialogue. This deep price cut is likely to remain in place through the Black Friday season, and possibly after, so there's no reason not to grab this Currys deal now.

Asus ROG Ally: was £699 now £599 at Currys

This powerful gaming handheld runs Windows 11, giving you access to a huge library of PC games. With cutting-edge technology in the form of the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, as well as 120Hz screen, this handheld really puts the Switch to shame.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: was £429.99 now £329.99 at Currys

Save £100 on Samsung's best dedicated fitness watch. With a raised bezel for added ruggedness and a BackTrack feature to ensure you never get lost, if you're a Samsung user and you like adventuring, this is the watch to get.

Ring Video Doorbell Plus + Chime: was £189.98 now £99.99 at Currys

This is a big discount on a great smart doorbell starter bundle that includes a battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell Plus and a Chime add-on that allows you to hear and customise notifications around the home. This £90 saving brings the combo down to its cheapest price ever for Black Friday - beating the previous record-low by £10.

Asus Vivobook 15 laptop: was £749 now £599 at Currys

Looking for a reliable Windows laptop? This Asus Vivobook is a fantastic choice right now thanks to a hefty price cut at Currys. Its combination of an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are great at this price point and more than enough to zip through even relatively intensive tasks. Perhaps the headline feature, however, is the gorgeous OLED display that's rare to find on laptops at this price bracket.

LG 42-inch C3 OLED TV: was £1,499 now £949 at Currys

The LG C3 is a jack-of-all-trades TV that has excellent picture quality, great gaming capabilities and performance and is available in a wide array of sizes. Perfect for almost any environment and situation, the C3 provides excellent value for its price. This is the cheapest we've seen this TV since Prime Day, where it was also £949, but we could see a further price drop come Black Friday. But under £1,000, this TV is a steal.

Crock-Pot 4.7L Slow Cooker: was £79.99 now £49.99 at Currys

With the long and cold winter nights coming in, there's little else better than having a hearty stew, curry or your favourite meal of choice bubbling away all day and then ready to warm your bones in the evening. This slow cooker from Crock-Pot is down to a reasonable £50 at Currys in their Green Friday sale, which also gets plaudits for its energy-saving features, non-stick and dishwasher-safe pot, and decent 4.7L capacity.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 + Surface Pro Signature Typecover: was £1,558 now £899 at Currys

Here's an excellent value bundle if you're interested in one of Microsoft's laptop-tablet hybrids that we awarded four stars out of five in our Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review. It boasts solid specs for the price, including an Intel i5 processor and a healthy 16GB of RAM offering speedy performance. The 256GB SSD is a little small but is enough for all your essential storage needs. The fact you get the essential type cover keyboard accessory included for free is a huge bonus, too.

Canon EOS R100 + RF-S 18-45 & 55-210 lenses: was £999 now £699 at Currys

Start your photography journey with this excellent two-lens deal from Currys. We've never seen the R100 and 18-45mm kit drop below £520, while the 55-210mm lens generally costs at least £360 – so this is some £200 cheaper than you'll ever have been able to get this trio for before.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) and Elite Strap: was £359.99 now £249 at Currys

Not only do you save £50 on the full price of the headset, you’ll get an Elite Strap – which usually costs £59.99 – for free. This accessory replaces the elastic strap Meta includes with the headset and delivers a better fit and improved comfort so you can enjoy your VR experiences for longer.

