Currys' Black Friday deals are live: shop today's 40 best sales - picked by our experts

The big day is finally here and the Currys Black Friday sale is easily one of the biggest you'll find anywhere in the UK. Thousands of excellent deals on everything from air fryers to headphones are available to shop right now - and we've gone and rounded up all the best options right here on this page.

Most of our recommendations are based on our extensive product testing here at TechRadar, so you can expect some good quality buys here worth your cash. Where applicable, we've also tried to zero in on Black Friday deals that we know for sure are at their lowest ever prices. If that's not the case, we've made sure to let you know.

A couple of our favorite Currys Black Friday deals from today include the new Google Pixel 8 for £599, the Hisense 43-inch 4K TV for £249, and the first-ever price cut on the brand new PlayStation 5 Slim. That's just a tiny selection, of course, and you can check out everything else just below.

If that's not enough for you, you can also check out our main Black Friday deals hub for even more offers from our team of experts. Included on our hub are today's very best listings from Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, and many other retailers.

40 best Black Friday deals at Currys

PlayStation 5 Slim: was £479 now £459 at Currys

Currys is taking preorders for the new PlayStation 5 Slim console over Black Friday - and offering a £20 discount when you use the code 'SLIM20' at the checkout. It's the best price available anywhere right now. This version of the PS5 console is 24% lighter and 30% smaller – it also has a larger 1TB hard drive and an additional USB port to charge your controllers.

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £44.99 at Currys

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Ninja Air Fryer Max: was £269.99 now £169.99 Currys

A fantastic record-low price for this deluxe Ninja Air Fryer Max is available at Amazon for Black Friday. It boasts a large 9.5L capacity, six preset functions and can cook up to eight portions of two foods at once to ensure they're prepared at exactly the same time. The discount brings it in line with much smaller models so it's well worth getting this premium version while it's on offer.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £799 at Currys

This is a great price for the previous generation MacBook Air M1 - although it is £20 away from the previous record-low. Even though there's a newer M2 model available now, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had an eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review then now's still a good time to buy if you don't want to wait another week when it might fall by slightly more to match or beat that previous record-low.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was £369 now £299 at Currys

Not quite the lowest price ever for this iPad, but enough of a discount to make this entry-level iPad worth your consideration. The savings are a good amount to invest in a selection of App Store apps and games. While there could be a lower price for this model over Black Friday, it's worth noting that Amazon has already sold out for its deal at the price. This could potentially be one to pick up before the big day itself.

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £197.99 at Currys

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this for Black Friday.

Google Pixel 8: was £699 now £599 at Currys

USE CODE: PIXEL100 – Looking to buy the new Google Pixel 8? Then Currys has the best Black Friday deal you'll find on it right now. The basic price is £699, the same as what you'd pay at Amazon, Argos or direct from Google, but enter the code PIXEL100 at checkout and it'll take it down to £599. That's a fantastic price for a phone which we rated 4 stars (out of 5) in our review, praising its refreshed design and AI camera tricks, among other things.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399 now £249 at Currys

Here's a new record-low price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. Other TechRadar writers own a similar but slightly older Shark IZ300UK vacuum cleaner and the Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved them countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to an old vacuum. An absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology tech. Pick one up so you can benefit from all the perks we've been loving for the last couple of years.

Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was £1,999 now £1,499.99 at Currys

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's £300 off at Currys ahead of Black Friday. Plus, you get an extra £200 in cashback from Samsung which brings it down to £1,500. Don't be mistaken in thinking the S90C is the inferior set, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV in the TechRadar Choice Awards. Our Samsung S90C review awarded it five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right and one that one of our editors has already snagged at this price.

Acer Chromebook 314: was £379 now £249 at Currys

This is towards the pricier end of the scale for a Chromebook, but you get an impressive amount of power for the price. That includes 8GB of RAM, which will dramatically boost performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life impresses at just over 12 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At under £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £319 now £279 at Currys

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially now they've returned to the lowest we've ever seen. Get them if you want some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted retailer. Price check: Amazon: £279.99

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £34.99 at Currys

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price for Black Friday. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £399 now £249 at Currys

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the flexible 11-inch laptop that brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version boasts 8GB of RAM for good performance and a healthy 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Sony HT-S2000 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £399 now £299 at Currys

This deal on Sony's entry-level 3.1-channel soundbar drops its price by a full £100. That's great news for anyone looking for a soundbar with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with a dedicated centre-channel speaker to deliver clear dialogue. This deep price cut is likely to remain in place through the Black Friday season, and possibly after, so grab this Currys deal now.

iPhone 13 (128GB): was £599 now £549 at Currys

Yes, it's a couple of years old now, but the iPhone 13 is still a great device, and this deal brings it down to its lowest-ever price. This deal is for the 128GB model – meaning you'll have plenty of storage to fill with photos and the like – and also comes with 5 months of Apple TV Plus for free when bought from Currys (subject to T&Cs). Price check: Amazon: £549

Tassimo Joy coffee machine: was £106 now £34 at Currys

This stylish coffee machine from Tassimo is a whopping £72-off in Currys' early Black Friday deals, which is an excellent discount. The only downside is you'll be locked into using Tassimo pods, but they offer a huge range of capsules for making hot beverages beyond coffee such as hot chocolate.

Kindle: was £84.99 was £69.99 at Currys

The latest version of the standard Kindle is now on sale as part of Black Friday. It's a basic ereader, but still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's £40 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. Note: it has been £10 cheaper in the past, but Currys shows no signs of hitting that record-low again.

JBL Tune 770NC: was £119 now £79 at Currys

We were very impressed by these headphones in our review, where we praised the noise cancellation, lightweight build and battery life. With 30% off, they're even better value – and are surely the best way of stopping outside noise at this price. This is the first time these have ever been discounted, and we'd be surprised if they get any cheaper.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £21.99 at Currys

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just returned to its record-low price in today's Black Friday deals. The 5th generation smart speaker is back down to £21.99 - a massive 60% discount and £5 cheaper than last year's Black Friday price. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99 now £12.99 at Currys

Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities to attached tech such as timers, schedules and voice controls. It also works great with other Alexa devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show. Now over £10 off - it's a super useful and cheap addition to your shopping cart this Black Friday.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Currys

Currys is matching Amazon's own deal on the latest Fire TV Stick 4K, discounting it by an excellent 42%. Just bear in mind the previous generation model dropped to as low as £22.99 – although that was well over a year ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim given the upgrades in this new version and the fact that the older one has been discontinued, so this may be the best deal you'll see on it this year. Price check: Amazon: £34.99

Hisense 43-inch A6K 4K TV: was £429 now £249 at Currys

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Currys has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. We've picked out the 43-inch model as that's fine if it's for a second screen in the house like the kitchen or bedroom where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

MSI GF63 Thin: now £599 at Currys

An amazing deal for a gaming laptop that offers some solid specs for under £1,000. It comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8 GB of RAM, and 512 GB SSD of storage. You'll be able to play any PC game – and most at medium settings – which is suitable for the vast majority of gamers.

Asus ROG Ally: was £699 now £599 at Currys

This powerful gaming handheld runs Windows 11, giving you access to a huge library of PC games. With cutting-edge technology in the form of the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, as well as 120Hz screen, this handheld really puts the Switch to shame.

Acer 14-inch Vero Laptop: was £749 now £549 at Currys

Get a £200 saving on this Acer Vero laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. This neat laptop is made with an impressive 30% recycled material and it's designed to be easy to repair or upgrade. This is a great choice for a great price to get work done and to kick back and watch your favourite show. It makes a great laptop for everyday use, as well as work, and has an all-day battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: was £699 now £349 at Currys

If you want a capable Samsung handset to tide you over for the next few years, then John Lewis' record-setting deal on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is definitely worth considering. The battery life on this phone isn't great – you'll just about get a full day of use, in our experience – but features like an attractive screen, powerful processor and impressive make the S21 FE an attractive mid-range pick-up, especially at £349.