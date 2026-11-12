Best Dyson Black Friday 2026 deals in Australia: knock up to AU$620 off a new vacuum, air purifier, hair tool and more

Happy early Black Friday, Dyson fans. Dyson's Black Friday sale has officially kicked off early.

From now until November 30, 2026, you can save up to AU$620 on select vacuums, hair tools, air purifiers and fans. You could save even more by shopping at third-party retailers like Amazon or The Good Guys.

I've handpicked the best Dyson Black Friday deals below, including new robot vacuums, cordless vacuums, hair tools and more. You'll need to act fast to secure a Dyson deal, though, as these prices won't stick around long!

Don't quite have a Dyson budget? There are plenty of 'Dyson dupes' discounted for Black Friday, and I've jotted down some top-rated ones below.

Want to save more on Dyson products? Check out the latest Dyson promo codes and coupons.

Best Black Friday Dyson deals

Vacuums

Save 39% (AU$510) Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum + Dok: was AU$1,299 now AU$789 at Dyson Australia If you want to get a thorough cleaning experience, the Detect head uses Dyson's LED tech to reveal dust on hardwood floors. It also comes with the standard motorbar head for deep-cleaning carpets and other crevice tools. With a battery life of 60 minutes, this will give your floors a decent clean.

Save 31% (AU$620) Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was AU$1,999 now AU$1,379 at Dyson Australia The Dyson Spot+Scrub AI is a self-cleaning, self-emptying robot vacuum and mop that does an impressive job of keeping floors clean. It features Dyson's bagless design, can drive cleanly around obstacles and can hold up to 4L of debris at a time.

Save 31% (AU$170) Dyson Pencilwash (copper): was AU$549 now AU$379 at Dyson Australia Dyson's featherweight wet floor cleaner has more effective scrubbing, a higher capacity, a removable water tank and a decent battery life that'll last throughout an entire clean. It's a notable upgrade from its predecessor, so if you're in the market for a floorwasher, this is one to consider.

Save 34% (AU$252) Dyson Supersonic Nural: was AU$749 now AU$497 at Dyson Australia This hair dryer has a plethora of sensors that make sure your scalp remains healthy, automatically adjusting heat and airflow depending on how far away the dryer is from your head. You also get a bunch of magnetic attachments for a styled blow dry too – this hair dryer won a TechRadar Gadget of the Year Award in 2024, so it's well worth considering.

Save 21% (AU$155) Dyson Airstrait: was AU$749 now AU$594 at The Good Guys Promising to take way less time to straighten hair than traditional flat irons by working just fine in wet hair, the Airstrait is the hair-care tool making headlines. It won't burn wet hair as other straighteners would, leaving you with less hair damage and a quicker styling session in the mornings.

Save 34% (AU$201) Dyson Supersonic (Copper/Nickel): was AU$599 now AU$398 at Dyson Australia It might be cheaper than the Nural, but with the current discount, the newer and smarter hair dryer is the better buy. Still, the old Supersonic has a fan following and if you've been holding off for it, Dyson's got a good price on the Prussian Blue/Copper colourway.

Fans, heaters and air purifiers

Save 30% (AU$163) Dyson Hushjet Purifier Compact (Black/Teal): was AU$549 now AU$386 at Dyson Australia The Dyson HushJet is the brand's smallest-ever air purifier, but despite its size, it's surprisingly powerful. Its Auto mode reacts to changes in air quality faster than anything we've ever tested, even on the other side of a large room, and it does so almost silently.

Save 20% (AU$101) Dyson Cool: was AU$499 now AU$398 at Dyson Australia It might be a basic tower fan from Dyson, but it promises to cool the room down quickly by amping up its airflow. It comes with a handy remote control and there's a timer functionality too. A decent 20% discount gives it a more approachable price tag.

Save 29% (AU$350) Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx: was AU$1,199 now AU$849 at Dyson Australia Despite a decent AU$350 saving, this purifier fan and heater is quite an expensive machine, and yet it could justify its premium price. Firstly, it can be used year round, cooling and heating as needed. Second, if you or a family member suffers from allergies, you don't need a separate purifier, this does it all, even filtering out noxious nitrogen dioxide that's a major air pollutant and causes respiratory disorders. It even promises to remove cooking odours.

Best Black Friday deals on Dyson alternatives

Dyson vacuum dupes

Save 27% (AU$109) Shark PowerPro Cordless Vacuum: was AU$399 now AU$290 at The Good Guys Our recently published Shark PowerPro review called it the best value vacuum the tester had ever tried and that's high praise indeed. It's also a newer budget model, so it takes advantage of the latest tech for a better clean. If there was any affordable cordless vacuum I would highly recommend, it would be this. Click the 'Price Beat' button to score the full discount.

Dyson Airwrap dupes

Save 14% (AU$50.74) Shark FlexStyle: was AU$349.99 now AU$299.25 at Amazon It was the multi-styler that began the Airwrap-dupe trend and now it's slowly fading away from popularity with newer models from Shark itself and other competitors joining in. I use it myself and even though the Airwrap would be the better styler, I can't deny its overall value.

Save 50% (AU$75) Kogan SalonPro: was AU$149.99 now AU$74.99 at Kogan Kogan has also jumped on the Airwrap-dupe bandwagon with its own 7-in-1 SalonPro styler which comes with 7 attachments. This includes two condensers rather than the standard single unit in other packages. No one on my team has tried this yet, but it promises good things on a very tight budget, like fast drying, three temperature settings and three speeds. And much like the Shark FlexStyle that it resembles, the cord swivels a full 360º.

Dyson fan & purifier alternatives

Save 38% (AU$600) Dreame AirPursue: was AU$1,599 now AU$999 at Dreame Remarkably similar to the Dyson Big+Quiet, Dreame's AirPursue is doesn't just cool and purify, it can also work as a heater – so better value for money here. Built to work in large spaces (up to 175sqm), it's got a motion sensor, so it can automatically switch on if it detects anyone (even your pets) in the room.

Dyson Black Friday 2026 deals: key information

When will Dyson's Black Friday 2026 sales start? Officially, the Dyson Black Friday 2026 sale in Australia started on November 10, but there is a possibility that the prices might drop further between November 27 and November 30, which is the actual Cyber Weekend sale period.

Should I buy directly from Dyson during Black Friday? You most certainly can buy directly from Dyson during Black Friday, especially since there are exclusive models of vacuums, purifiers and hair styling tools that you won't get anywhere else. However, if you aren't too fussed about Dyson exclusives, you could likely find a slightly better price at an authorised retailer. The difference between what you'd get as a Dyson exclusive and what's available from authorised stockists is essentially a different colour scheme and less attachments that's included with a specific vacuum cleaner.

What is the best time to buy a Dyson? When it comes to getting your hands on a Dyson product – whether it be for the home or your glorious tresses – the best time to pick them up is when there's a steep discount. And the best discounts on pretty much anything is during Black Friday. Last year saw some topnotch offers directly from Dyson, with some bonuses thrown in, but don't ignore the discounts on eBay. Chances are you'll be able to save a little more with a coupon code – with the potential for even better discounts for Plus members – and still shop directly from Dyson's official eBay store. Then there's Amazon. During major sales, Amazon has had some of the best prices on select Dyson products. And if the identical model is listed at The Good Guys, the retailer will price beat. So definitely shop around.

Dyson Black Friday 2026 deals: predictions

It's very tempting to say that you'll find offers on every single Dyson product in the brand's repertoire for Black Friday, but that would be wishful thinking.

However, considering the latest Dyson vacuum cleaners like the V10 Konical and the V16 Piston Animal are already seeing discounts, don't be surprised if you find them for cheaper.

Also keep an eye on the prices of the older models, starting with the V15 Detect and the Gen5Detect. They're surely going to see big discounts, while you could pick up an older V10 or V8 for cheap.

There was a time when it was pretty rare to see Dyson's haircare products get steep discounts, but we have been seeing upwards of AU$250 in savings on some of these coveted tools. As for the purifier fans, you'll be able to save hundreds even when shopping directly from Dyson.