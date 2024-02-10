Best Buy's huge Presidents' Day appliance sale is live - save up to 40% now

The Best Buy Presidents' Day appliance sale is always a major draw of this month's sales event as it offers some of the biggest reductions and most significant freebies for those looking for a kitchen upgrade to start the year. Good news: it's already live way ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.

• View the full appliance sale at Best Buy

Right now, you can now get discounts of up to 40% on select major appliances. Plus, there are extra savings of up to $500 on manufacturer packages and gift cards of up to $200 in value included with specific items. Delivery, installation and removal of old items at no extra cost are also available on some appliances.

Many of the most popular and well-rated manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, GE Profile and Whirlpool all feature in the sale, where you can find savings of up to $5,000 on some high-end items. The majority of savings are up to $1,000, which is still a good chunk of change off a new refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, washer, dryer or burner.

You can also get additional discounts of up to 10% on package deals, so definitely bundle some items together if you're planning a larger kitchen refit.

Best Buy Presidents' Day appliance sale

Best Buy Presidents' Day appliance sale: save up to 40% on major appliances

Best Buy's Presidents' Day appliance sale is now live, and the retailer is offering massive savings of up to 40% on major appliances. Washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and GE all feature. Extra discounts and gift cards of up to $500 are some of the handy bonuses available on select packages. There's also free shipping, free installation and free removal of old items on some items.

If you're shopping be sure to make use of your My Best Buy membership if you have one as that unlocks additional discounts on some items for Plus and Total members. If you're making a big purchase, it could be worth signing up for My Best Buy to secure those extra savings. We've also got all the latest Best Buy discount codes for some additional opportunities to save where eligible.

Be sure to stick with TechRadar over the coming weeks as we bring you even more Presidents' Day appliance sales coverage when more retailers go live with their reductions for the year.

We'll also round up all the best deals from the full Best Buy Presidents' Day sale when it starts soon. Lastly, you can also bookmark our full Presidents' Day sales hub to keep up to date with all the top offers across other categories such as TVs, mattresses, laptops, and more.