Best Buy just unleashed new Black Friday deals - here are 19 offers I recommend

Looking to shop for Black Friday deals right now? You're in luck because Best Buy has just unleashed a new wave of Black Friday deals, and they're excellent. You'll find record-low prices on OLED TVs, headphones, laptops, Apple devices, appliances, and smart home gadgets from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Apple, HP, and Dell. To help you wade through all the offers, I've gone through today's sale to bring you the 19 Best Buy Black Friday deals I recommend.



• Shop Best Buy's full Black Friday sale



Why am I recommending these 19 Black Friday deals? They all include lowest-ever prices; meaning the item has never been cheaper. If you worry about a deal being discounted further on Black Friday proper, Best Buy has you covered. The retailer has a Black Friday price match guarantee, which means if the price of an item goes lower during the holiday season, Best Buy will match it.

Some of today's top deals include this massive Samsung 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunning price of just $579.99, the best-selling Echo Pop smart speaker marked down to just $17.99, and Apple's powerful MacBook Air on sale for $749.99.

See more of today's Best Buy Black Friday deals that I recommend, and keep in mind that today's sale allows you to score an early bargain and avoid the madness of Black Friday proper - win/win.

19 Best Buy Black Friday deals I recommend

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Best Buy

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Today's Black Friday deals from Best Buy drops the all-new Echo Pop to just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy

Get the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for $19.99 - the lowest price you'll find. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

Not on the air fryer craze yet? This budget option from Best Buy's Black Friday sale will give you the chance to try out the cooking revelation for less. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for four to six people, and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

TCL 40-inch FHD smart Fire TV: was $229.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget TV, you can't get much better than this TCL 40-inch smart TV on sale for an incredible price of just $99.99. While the 40-inch TV lacks 4K resolution, it does come with the Fire operating system so you can seamlessly stream apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus.

Acer Chromebook 315: was $299 now $139 at Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook 315 is a basic device, but it's great value for money if you need a cheap laptop for light use, such as general browsing and schoolwork. It sports a 15-inch display, full-day battery life, and the lean Chrome OS that make it a great buy for students or those always on the move with under $150 to spend.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2021 Apple iPad on sale for $249 - the lowest-ever price. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Touch laptop: was $499.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

A great option at Best Buy's Black Friday sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad 3i on sale for a record-low price of $279.99. It comes with Windows 11, a 15.6-inch Full HD touch screen for hands-on control, a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $479.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

This HP laptop is a good buy if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and basic everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to the larger screen options, but it still offers a reasonable level of performance thanks to the Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and speedy 256GB SSD.

Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months Switch Online: $299.99 at Best Buy

A very familiar Nintendo Switch bundle is back again for this year's Black Friday. It includes the Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a 3-month Switch Online membership. This represents a saving of around $70 compared to buying all three separately so it's excellent value for money if you are looking to buy the popular Nintendo console for the holidays.

Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ears: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. If it's the best noise cancelation you want (and you also want excellent sound and smart features), you can't do better, as our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review makes clear – especially now that Best Buy has dropped the headphones down to a record-low of $329.99 for Black Friday.

Xbox Series X – Diablo 4 Bundle: was $559.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

Here's a great saving on a big Xbox Series X bundle featuring Blizzard's latest gothic action RPG. Microsoft's most powerful current-generation console would usually set you back $499.99 by itself, so the fact that you get a recent game like Diablo 4 included for free that retails for $60 shows just how good this deal is right now.

HP Envy 2-in-1 14-inch: was $849.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

Save a huge $350 on this brilliant 2-in-1 laptop from HP. You get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, making this a great day-to-day performer for home and the office. With a design that lets you use it as either a laptop or tablet, it offers a versatility that other laptops at this price can often lack.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1: was $849.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Lenovo's Yoga devices are easily some of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy, so it's always great to see any of them get a price cut for Black Friday - and that's exactly what's happened here, with Best Buy chopping a massive $300 off the asking price off this powerful model with 13th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Don't miss out on this great offer.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a massive $750 discount on the 48-inch LG A2 OLED, bringing the price down to $549.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy

A best-seller that tends to sell out during holiday sales like Black Friday is this Samsung 4K smart TV, and Best Buy has the 75-inch model on sale for a stunning price of just $579.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600, which is an incredible deal.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

One of the best big-screen budget Black Friday TV deals is this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $649.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $700.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.