As a fitness tech reviewer, my pick of the Black Friday deals is the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at Argos — at under £500, I'd buy it instead of the up-to-date Ultra 4
These Ultra 3 deals are outstanding value
Black Friday is here, but I've already covered dozens of deals on wearable tech in the lead-up to the big day. As TechRadar's resident fitness tech guru, I've looked at Black Friday deals on all sorts of devices — but in the UK, nothing's beaten the Apple Watch Ultra 3 discounted to £495 (was
£749) at Argos.
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 was rated (by us) as the best smartwatch of last year. It's quite simply a wonderful piece of kit to use, with a liquid retina OLED display, pinpoint-accurate heart rate tracking (that we tested extensively against a heart rate monitor and other wearables) and tons of fitness features. It's a shame there's not a smaller option, but that's really my only quibble here — that, and the £749 asking price.
Fortunately, that last one is solved here, with a £254 discount bringing the Ultra 3 down to around the price of a mainline Apple Watch Series 12, which doesn't have the premium titanium construction, Action button or increased battery life. A £254 discount like this is rare for any Apple product, and I would seriously recommend you snapping it up. Below you can find the deal in full, along with a full choice of your preferred bands.
Today's best Apple Watch Ultra 3 deals
- Apple Watch Ultra 3 w/ Alpine Loop: was
£749now £495 at Argos
- Apple Watch Ultra 3 w/ Trail Loop: was
£749now £495 at Argos
- Apple Watch Ultra 3 w/ Ocean Band: was
£749now £495 at Argos
- Apple Watch Ultra 3 in Black Titanium w/ Milanese Loop: was
£749now £519 at Argos
The Trail Loop pictured below is a tight velcro option to keep the watch locked down on your wrist. The Ocean Band is durable and will better withstand repeated saltwater exposure, while the Alpine Loop has a steel hook for an extra secure fit. I've also included the Black Titanium version above with the matching metal strap, for a classier aesthetic.
A 34% discount on one of the best smartwatches ever. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is ready to add to your phone's data plan with LTE, plus satellite communications for emergencies. With up to 42 hours of battery life with normal use, its titanium construction and Action button (use it while wearing gloves!) makes it a great adventure companion for trail runners, cyclists, skiers, divers, Crossfitters... anyone who loves being active.
Read our full Apple Watch Ultra 3 review
Reckon this is going to be too much watch for you, and want a smaller, cheaper, less adventurey model? Never fear, we've got a deal for you, too: the Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm) discounted down to £194 (was
£219).
Save £25 on Apple's best value model, the SE 3. It's packing everything an Apple Watch needs, but at a lower price point achieved by using slightly older components. However, it's got the latest software and fast-charging capabilities just like the others.
44mm version: was
£249 now £223 at Amazon
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 67% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 40% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £200 off floor & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- HMV: 20% off 4K Blu-ray & merch
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: over £100 off Switch 2 bundles
- O2: cheapest iPhone 18 + £1 AirPods
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £500 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off kitchen & vacuums
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Three: £1,300+ off iPhone & Samsung
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Virgin Media: TV & broadband from £21.99/m
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
He is the author of the upcoming book The Health Data Heist, set to be published by Bloomsbury in 2027. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.