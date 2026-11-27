Black Friday is here, but I've already covered dozens of deals on wearable tech in the lead-up to the big day. As TechRadar's resident fitness tech guru, I've looked at Black Friday deals on all sorts of devices — but in the UK, nothing's beaten the Apple Watch Ultra 3 discounted to £495 (was £749 ) at Argos.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 was rated (by us) as the best smartwatch of last year. It's quite simply a wonderful piece of kit to use, with a liquid retina OLED display, pinpoint-accurate heart rate tracking (that we tested extensively against a heart rate monitor and other wearables) and tons of fitness features. It's a shame there's not a smaller option, but that's really my only quibble here — that, and the £749 asking price.

Fortunately, that last one is solved here, with a £254 discount bringing the Ultra 3 down to around the price of a mainline Apple Watch Series 12, which doesn't have the premium titanium construction, Action button or increased battery life. A £254 discount like this is rare for any Apple product, and I would seriously recommend you snapping it up. Below you can find the deal in full, along with a full choice of your preferred bands.

Today's best Apple Watch Ultra 3 deals

The Trail Loop pictured below is a tight velcro option to keep the watch locked down on your wrist. The Ocean Band is durable and will better withstand repeated saltwater exposure, while the Alpine Loop has a steel hook for an extra secure fit. I've also included the Black Titanium version above with the matching metal strap, for a classier aesthetic.

Reckon this is going to be too much watch for you, and want a smaller, cheaper, less adventurey model? Never fear, we've got a deal for you, too: the Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm) discounted down to £194 (was £219 ).

More Black Friday deals in the UK