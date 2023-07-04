Amazon Prime Day is one week away - here are 13 early deals to shop right now

While Amazon Prime Day is officially one week away (July 11 and 12), the retailer is releasing early deals to shop right now on some of its best-selling devices. While you typically find the best prices during Amazon's official two-day sale, we're highly impressed with today's offers, with record-low prices on TVs, Ring Doorbells, tablets, Blink security cameras, and more.



We've listed the 13 best offers below, starting with Amazon 4K Fire TV stick marked down to $22.99 (was $49.99) - a new record-low price for the streaming device. Other highlights include this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $719.99 (was $1,049.99), a massive 53% discount on the Fire HD 10 tablet, bringing the price down to $89.99 (was $189.99), and the Blink mini security camera for just $17.50 (was $34.99).



See more of today's best early Prime Day deals below, all of which include record-low prices that we don't expect to drop any further at the official Amazon Prime Day sale.



Keep in mind, though, you must be an Amazon Prime Member to shop today's early deals, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to Amazon's official two-day July sale.

Today's best early Prime Day deals

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $22.99 - a new record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $17.50 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for $17.50 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - beating the Black Friday record-low by $5. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for an outdoor camera, Amazon has the Blink outdoor security camera, which is on sale for $49.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The wireless battery-powered camera is weather-resistant and features infrared night vision so you can monitor your home day or night.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99 at Amazon, which is $5 less than the record-low set during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $179.95 now $129.99 at Amazon

The all-new Ring Video Doorbell Plus is getting a $50 discount in Amazon's early Prime Day deals, bringing the price down to a record-low of $129.99. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

This early Prime Day deal has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $59.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: was $189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

This early Prime Day deal is the lowest price yet for the Amazon Fire HD 10, the brand's latest 11-inch slate. Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to add a cheap display to your home, Amazon has this 32-inch Fire TV for just $129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low of $149.99. For that price, you're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Toshiba 50-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $379.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba on sale for just $249.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's early Prime Day deals, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $719.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

