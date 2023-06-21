Amazon locks in official dates for Prime Day 2023

Amazon's next big sale is almost here, with the online seller officially announcing Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 as the official Amazon Prime Day 2023 dates.

Announced via banners on Amazon, we had predicted that Amazon Prime Day would take place sometime in July, following a tradition that has only been broken a few times in the past. Back in 2020, Prime Day landed in October having been delayed by the ongoing global pandemic, and 2021's event hit early in June. Prime Day would return to July in 2020, so this is the second year in a row that the month hosts Amazon's two day shopping spree.

In fact, it's pretty much exactly a year since the last Amazon Prime Day, which took place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 in 2022. And just like last year, we're probably going to see some fantastic discounts on both products and subscription services. Some services like Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Audible might even include bonus offers such as a four-month free trial for new members, instead of the typical 30 days.

You can also expect to find deals on Amazon devices, sometimes even as much as 55% off. There are already some big discounts available on Kindle, Fire TV Stick 4K Max and more.

It's not just Amazon brands that get the special treatment though — once July 11 rolls around, keep an eye out for big deals from brands such as Shark, Samsung and Bosch during the two day shopping bonanza.

And those banners displaying the next Prime Day date act as a good reminder that if you want to maximize your shopping experience, you'll want to nab an Amazon Prime membership ahead of time.

There's even a 30-day free trial for the service that, if you join between now and Prime Day, will cover July 11 and 12. Membership even comes with a stack of benefits along with access to exclusive discounts on site, including access to the best Prime Video shows as well as Prime Gaming — all under one subscription. But if the service isn't right for you, just cancel before the end of your 30-day free trial to avoid any ongoing costs.

Amazon Prime Day 2023: what to expect

(Image credit: Amazon)

Having now expanded into a two-day shopping extravaganza, Amazon Prime Day is typically when you'll find the best deals on Amazon-branded products. It's a great idea to keep an eye on the site across the two days, as there'll be limited-time lightning deals on offer that will surely get snatched up quick by savvy shoppers.

Since the first Amazon Prime Day way back in 2015, the massive sale has grown to resemble something close to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Typically, the best deals and discounts typically come on Amazon’s own products, such as Echo smart home gadgets, Kindle ereaders, Ring security devices and more.

Prime Day is also a great time to pick up a gaming console, with the Nintendo Switch historically picking up the best console discounts overall. Though with the PS5 more readily available, we've got our fingers crossed for even bigger savings on that powerhouse of a gaming machine.