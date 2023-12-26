Amazon launches Boxing Day sales in the UK - shop these 23 best deals

This year's Amazon Boxing Day sale is live with hundreds of deals available across all of the retailer's most popular product categories. There's lots to look through, so if you're ready to settle in and shop from your sofa, I've picked out some of the best deals.

You can browse through my top picks below, including lots of tech, gadgets and more that are the same price as they were during this year's Black Friday sales. Or, follow the link below to go to the retailer and lazily scroll through everything yourself to see what jumps out.

Some of the bargains that have caught my eye include the no-frills Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for £49.99, the ever-popular Sony WF-C500 earbuds for £44 and Xbox Wireless Controllers from £34.99.

You can also see what other offers are out there today in our comprehensive guide to all the best Boxing Day sales in the UK.

23 best Boxing Day deals at Amazon UK

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £44 at Amazon

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheap and cheerful Fire HD tablets get the job done if you need a slate for general everyday use, media streaming and even a bit of light gaming. It's another Amazon device that's been stung by inflation-led price increases, so it's actually been closer to £40 in the past, but that was almost a year ago so unlikely to be seen again. We found it serviceable in our Amazon Fire HD 8 review so it's an OK enough buy at this price for those that want a basic no-frills tablet.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £34.99 at Amazon

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price for Black Friday. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was £249.99 now £179 at Amazon

This popular and highly rated large-capacity air fryer is just £10 away from the record-low price we saw over Black Friday so it's a good buy today. It boasts a large 9.5L capacity, six preset functions and can cook up to eight portions of two foods at once to ensure they're prepared simultaneously. The discount brings it in line with much smaller-sized models so it's well worth getting this premium version while it's on offer.

Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

Multiple colour variants of the latest Xbox Wireless Controller are now available from £34.99 at Amazon for the Boxing Day sales. This well-loved and easy-to-use gamepad is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on as this is cheaper than Black Friday

Hisense 43-inch A6K 4K TV: was £429 now £229 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Amazon has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. We've picked out the 43-inch model as that's fine if it's for a second screen in the house like the kitchen or bedroom where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £199.99 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this for Black Friday.

Asus Chromebook Plus: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

This Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, which will dramatically boost performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At under £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Karcher WV6 Plus Window Vac: was £114.99 now £67.99 at Amazon

Save over 40% on this handy Karcher WV6 Window Vac, which is a bigger discount than we saw over Black Friday. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery lasts up to 100 minutes, which is enough to clean up to 300 m² on a single charge which is stated to be up to 315 windows - that's almost half of Buckingham Palace.

Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99 now £14.99 at Amazon

Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities to attached tech such as timers, schedules and voice controls. It also works great with other Alexa devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show. Now at £10 off - it's a super useful and cheap addition to your shopping cart this Black Friday.

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5): was £54.99 now £34.99 at Currys

The Amazon-exclusive version of one of this year's biggest games is now available for its lowest price ever at the retailer. A dream for Harry Potter fans: this best-seller takes you back to the renowned magic school in the 1800s where you start your own training as a wizard or witch. Join a house, explore the castle, attend classes, brew potions, battle beasts and more in this expansive and immersive role-playing game.

Tile Mate (3-Pack): was £54.99 now £41.29 at Amazon

Sick of losing things? Or being the person who always has to find the item someone else has lost. Attach one of these Bluetooth tags to it and you'll never worry about misplacing your phone, keys or, um, pet(?) again. These are compatible with iOS and Android, as well as Google Home and Alexa, so are great for a variety of devices. Just want one? A single pack is available for £14.99 at Amazon.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £119.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the 2021 Echo Show 8 on sale for £59.99. That's the lowest price ever. You can use the eight-inch display to make calls, watch videos, check the weather, play music, display photos and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Pop: was £144.98 now £59.99 at Amazon

This is a big discount on a great smart doorbell starter bundle that includes a wireless battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell Plus and an Echo Pop smart speaker. They combine well together, allowing you to send notifications to the speaker when your doorbell is pressed. That's on top of all the usual smart speaker functions. This £85 saving brings the combo down to just £10 away from the Black Friday deal - plus, it's the same price as buying a Ring Doorbell by itself so you might as well take the free smart speaker with it.

Xbox Series X – Diablo 4 Bundle: was £489 now £367.73 at Amazon

Here's a great saving on a big Xbox Series X bundle featuring Blizzard's latest gothic action RPG. Microsoft's most powerful current-generation console would usually set you back £400 by itself, so the fact that you get a recent game like Diablo 4 included for free as well as a big discount on the console shows just how good this deal is right now.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99.99 now £58 at Amazon

This single-serve Nespresso machine comes in various fun colours and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Your order will also come with 30 free capsules, so you can start enjoying delicious coffee right away. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's last-minute deals include the all-new Echo Pop for £19.99. That's just £2 more than the record-low price and still the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. We found it was a fun if basic option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions and check the weather completely hands-free.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station: was £24.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

Anyone who has a PlayStation 5 will know the frustration of your gamepad battery dying on you in the middle of a game. Solve that issue with this handy charger and stand combo for your PS5 DualSense controllers for just £1 more than the lowest price I've seen at Amazon. I use this official accessory all the time to keep a pair of gamepads full of juice for my next gaming session without the added faff of needing to plug them into my PS5 console.

Shark WandVac 2.0: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

This current generation model of the Shark WandVac is now the same price as the older version so you may as well get the latest iteration of the popular handheld vacuum cleaner. Our original Shark WandVac review praised its strong suction, lightweight design and how easy it is to use. It's definitely one not to miss now it's down to its cheapest price this year.