Amazon just dropped more early Prime Day deals - here's what I'm buying

As a seasoned deals editor, I keep a running list of Amazon devices I want to buy come Prime Day as I know the retailer will offer the best prices during the two-day sale event. And, while Amazon Prime Day officially takes place next week on July 11 and 12, the retailer just dropped some early device deals. Luckily for me, my wish list items are on sale.



I'm breaking down the items I'm buying below, which include the all-new Echo Pop, the best-selling Blink Mini security camera, the Blink outdoor camera, and Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet. I've also listed more of today's best device deals on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Sticks, Ring Doorbells, Fire TVs, and Echo Show smart displays.

1. Echo Pop

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

I already own the 3rd-generation Echo Dot, and I can't imagine life without it. The smart speaker plays music, answers any question I throw at it, and tells me the weather forecast - all I have to do is ask Alexa. The compact Echo Pop is Amazon's latest smart speaker and shares all the same features I love about the Echo Dot but in a more compact design. The best part? It's now on sale for just $17.99 - a price too good to pass up.

2. Blink Mini

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $17.50 at Amazon

I've had my eye on the best-selling Blink Mini for a while now, and now that it's discounted to just $17.50 - I'm adding it to my cart. The Blink Mini is a compact smart indoor security camera that works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. It's small enough that you can pack it in your suitcase for travel, which is what I plan on doing. Today's early Prime Day deal is the lowest price we've ever seen and beats last year's Black Friday offer.

3. Blink Outdoor security camera

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

I've wanted to add an outdoor security camera to my backyard for peace of mind, and thankfully Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the top-rated Blink Outdoor security camera. The blink outdoor is a wireless battery-powered camera that's weather-resistant and includes infrared night vision so you can monitor your home day or night. Today's massive 50% discount brings the price down to a record-low of just $49.99.

4. Fire HD 8 tablet

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2022): $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

If you're like me and want a new tablet but don't want to shell out for an iPad, Amazon's Fire tablet lineup is a great alternative, especially now that the Fire HD 8 is on sale for $54.99 - matching last year's record-low Black Friday price. The Amazon tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, has impressive all-day battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to make calls, play music, set reminders, and check the weather.

We've listed more of today's best early Prime Day deals below, all of which include record-low prices that we don't expect to budge at Amazon's official two-day sale.



Something to keep in mind, though, is that you must be an Amazon Prime Member to shop today's early deals. Not a member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to Amazon's official two-day July sale.

More of today's best early Prime Day deals

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $22.99 - a new record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Another favorite Earl Prime Day deal is the best-selling Echo Dot on sale for only $22.99 - a massive 54% discount and beating last year's Black Friday price. Amazon's latest model Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo is a more robust smart speaker, and today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to $54.99 - just $5 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - a new record-low price. The Blink doorbell allows you to answer your door from anywhere and alerts you when motion is detected, and features infrared night video and two-way audio - all for under $30, which is an incredible value.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

The latest Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99, which is $5 less than the record-low set during Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): $129.99 $59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon has the Echo Show 8 on sale for $59.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to add a cheap display to your home, Amazon has this 32-inch Fire TV for just $129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

You can also get the best-selling Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $289.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's early Prime Day deals, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $719.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

See more of today's best early Prime Day TV deals and the best Prime Day Echo deals happening right now.