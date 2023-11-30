Amazon is bringing back record-low prices on Apple devices – here are the 7 best deals

If you didn't manage to grab a highly-coveted Apple device during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, then you're in luck, thanks to Amazon. The retailer is bringing back record-low prices on AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and AirTags, and I've rounded up all the best deals for you below.



Apple deals during the holiday season are some of the most popular, thanks to impressive discounts on Apple's latest and greatest gadgets – and today's deals from Amazon bring back some of those rare price cuts we saw over the weekend that you won't find at other retailers.



Highlights include Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for just $189.99, the rarely discounted Apple AirTags marked down to $79.99 for a four-pack, and the latest-model Apple Watch SE on sale for $179 – an incredible price.



Keep in mind that Amazon's Apple deals are limited-time offers that are ending soon. If you want to shop for more holiday bargains, visit our Christmas sales roundup for today's best deals.

Today's best Apple deals at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $79.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon and rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $79, the lowest price we've seen all year. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, wallet, or anything else you don't want to want to lose, just attach an AirTag to it and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99.99 at Amazon

After they sold out during Black Friday, Amazon has the best-selling AirPods 2 back in stock and on sale for $99.99. While we saw the AirPods drop to $79 for Black Friday, Amazon's price is the best deal you can get right now, and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 were another Black Friday best-seller, and Amazon has brought the earbuds back down to a record-low price of $189.99. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version, but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon

Apple's latest baseline iPad enjoys a $50 discount, bringing the price down to $399. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. While we saw the tablet drop as low as $349.99 during Black Friday, today's deal is still a great price for a great tablet.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $179 at Amazon

Another best-seller during Black Friday was the affordable Apple Watch SE, and Amazon still has the smartwatch on sale for a record-low price of $179. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 was only released in October, but Amazon has the smartwatch on sale for a new record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display. Note that some colors have already sold out, so we wouldn't hang around if you're interested!

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made – and Amazon still has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99 when you apply the $99 coupon at checkout. In our MacBook Air M1 review we awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, praising Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

More holiday deals