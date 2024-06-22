Amazon has a ton of cheap TVs on sale ahead of Prime Day - shop the 9 best

If you're looking to grab a cheap TV ahead of this year's Prime Day sales event, Amazon has some fantastic bargains right now with prices starting at just $99.99. You can find deals on a range of displays from Amazon's brand of Fire TVs and budget brands like Hisense, Insignia, and TCL.



I've listed the 9 best cheap TV deals from Amazon below. They include everything from a 32-inch HD TV to a 75-inch 4K display, with record-low prices that you typically won't find outside of holiday sales. Some highlights include the best-selling TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $399.99, this Toshiba 43-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV marked down to $199.99, and this 32-inch HD smart TV for just $99.99.



Shop more of Amazon's cheap TV deals below, which, unlike Prime Day, don't require an Amazon Prime membership, which means everyone can shop today's bargains.

The 9 best cheap TV deals ahead of Prime Day

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch HD TV for just $99.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.

Toshiba 43-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $279.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The all-new Toshiba 43-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for just $199.99 - just $10 more than the lowest-ever price. The 2023 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Amazon 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $369.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling 43-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $259.99. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Roku 50-inch 4K Smart TV: was $299.99 now $248 at Amazon

This Roku 50-inch smart TV is down to a fantastic price of just $248 ahead of Prime Day. For that price, you get HDR10+ support for bright colors and rich contrast, an enhanced voice remote, and the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a fantastic price of $449.99 ahead of Prime Day.

Insignia 65-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Insignia 65-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low price of $329.99.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $485.51 now $399.99 at Amazon

Another best-selling budget TV is this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, which is a fantastic deal.

Hisense 65-Inch R6 Series 4K Google TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

Grab the top-rated 65-inch Hisense 56 Series 4K smart TV for just $549.99 - a fantastic price for a big-screen 4K TV. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and the Roku experience built in.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $819.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Today's deal brings the 75-inch model down to $819.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year.

