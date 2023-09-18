Amazon announces official October dates for its Prime Big Deal Days sale

We don’t have to guess anymore – Amazon has officially confirmed the date for its next big sales event. Prime Big Deal Days will officially kick off from midnight on Tuesday, October 10 in the US, Canada, UK, Australia and other regions across the globe, with deals running right up until the end of Wednesday, October 11 – a full 48 hours of shopping, just like we did for Prime Day back in July.

However, some countries will enjoy a longer shopping marathon. For example, Australia and Singapore can get international deals from other Amazon markets like Japan, UK and the US, so their sale will not end until the US West Coast clocks off. So if you happen to live in Australia, you'll get a full 65 hours to shop till you drop!

These days coincide with what we saw for Amazon Prime Early Access last year, which was during October 11-12 in 2022.

Following up on the massive Amazon Prime Day sale back in July is no easy feat, but Amazon is already dropping hints for deals that Prime members can expect to see. Brands such as Nintendo, PlayStation, Logitech, Bose and more are all set to score major discounts, but Amazon is staying tight-lipped on exactly what products shoppers will find come mid-October.

As we saw during the 2023 Amazon Prime Day sale, we expect Amazon-branded devices to pick up some hefty bargains and keen readers should keep an eye out for savings on the best Kindles. For those looking to upgrade their home’s tech, we expect you’ll be able to find some of the best smart home devices on sale, including Amazon’s Echo range.

We also hope to see some of Amazon’s premium services nab some savings. Back during Amazon Prime Day, extra channels on Prime Video were offered at discounted prices in some markets, such as Shudder and Paramount Plus. Additionally, gamers could snatch up perks on Prime Gaming including digital copies of full games for no extra cost, so we’ve got our fingers crossed that we’ll see more of this come October.

How to maximize your savings in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

Just like Amazon Prime Day, the best discounts dropping during Prime Big Deal Days are likely to be exclusive to Prime members. So if you’re looking to shop the sale, you’ll want to sign up ahead of time, and new members even get a 30-day trial so you can test the service out without parting with any extra cash.

There’s free shipping for both domestic and eligible international purchases, so shoppers won’t have to worry about extra fees while searching for their next prized possession. Amazon also typically offers extra coupons on listings and runs limited Lightning Deals across sales, so you’ll have to be quick on your feet (or fingers in this case) if a product you want to buy receives a tidy discount.

Ahead of the sale, we recommend keeping an eye on Amazon’s Best Sellers lists, as this can give you a glimpse as to what is popular and what could potentially see a price drop. Plus you can put anything that catches your interest into a wishlist so you can quickly find the product once the discounts kick off. We’ll also be tracking the biggest discounts on our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales page, so you won’t have to spend hours searching for the best deals.

If you plan to shop from your phone, you might also want to download the Amazon app. The app will let you set alerts for saved items and even track your purchases once they’ve been shipped. Additionally, back during Amazon Prime Day, we found a variety of apps and tools to help score the best Prime Day deals, and they’ll be useful for this upcoming sale as well.

In addition to shopping perks, a Prime membership also comes with a stack of other benefits. Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Prime Music and Prime Reading are all included in an Amazon Prime membership, so you’ll have access to hours of movies, shows, music, games, books and more even during the 30-day free trial.