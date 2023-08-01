Amazon's trailer for Neighbours is here, with Guy Pearce and Mischa Barton

If you're young enough not to know who Bouncer the dog or Mrs Mangel were, you're probably still aware of Neighbours. The much-missed, long-running Australian soap ran from 1985 to 2022, introducing us to stars including Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie and featuring a truly iconic episode where Bouncer the dog had a dream, in which the very good boy got married to a very good girl.

And now it's back! Don't worry, though. This isn't Neighbours Returns, a Christopher Nolan gritty reboot where Harold Bishop returns as a morally complex warrior, Bouncer is rabid and Mrs Mangel is played by Tom Hardy. Although I'd watch the hell out of that. It's a revival, and as you can see from the trailer below it brings back some very familiar faces.

The new series, Neighbours: A New Chapter, will stream on Amazon's Freevee, which is also inside the Prime Video app, from September 18, with new episodes being added daily from Monday to Thursday. It'll be on Freevee in the UK and US, and on Prime Video in other countries including Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Many of the original cast are back for the revival, including Stefan Dennis as Paul Robinson, Alan Fletcher as Karl Kennedy, Jackie Woodburne as Susan Kennedy, Ryan Moloney as Toadie Rebecchi, Rebekah Elmaloglou as Terese Willis, Ian Smith as Harold Bishop and Tim Kano as Leo Tanaka. And Mischa Barton is joining the cast, playing a new arrival from America who, apparently, is not who she appears to be. If you're sharp you'll spot her and Guy Pearce in the teaser trailer above.

Can't wait till September for some wobbly-set action? Amazon Freevee has also launched two series-themed channels: Neighbours – Looking Back, and Best of Neighbours. As you can deduce from the names, both channels are running repeats of the original show – and the Best Of channel is running repeats from different seasons at different times of the day.