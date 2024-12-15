Today only: get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for as little as $499.99 with a trade-in

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is up there with the Apple iPhone 16 Pro as the highest-performing mobile phone in the world right now. Everyone would love the features but many are put off by the eye-wateringly high list price.

Let those eyes water no more. As part of the final day of this month's Discover Samsung sale, you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung for only $499.99 (was $1,299.99). To get this full discount you need to trade in the previous Galaxy S23 Ultra, but even if you've got nothing to hand over, you can still take advantage of a generous $250 discount.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Samsung The S24 Ultra is bigger and better than anything Samsung has produced to date. That's why it's one of the best phones you can buy right now. Amazing performance, battery life, camera quality, and more deliver one truly exceptional user experience. With this trade-in deal, you can get the phone for as little as $499.99. But even if you have nothing to trade in, you can still benefit from a $250 discount.

We awarded this phone 4.5 out of five stars in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review. We fell in love with the performance and battery life, making it one of the best-performing phones on the market right now.

We also praised the phone's camera capabilities, with the ability to record 8K video on a device of this size being almost unbelievable. Check out our dedicated Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cameras page if you're interested in how AI is used to improve photo quality.

The 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,600-nit peak brightness display is also a winner. With QHD Plus resolution and a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz, gamers, streamers, and web browsers have everything they could ever want.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a great option but not the only one. If you just have to have a Samsung phone, then we have all the best Samsung phones, or if you're more flexible, then our list of the best mobile phones is what you need.