The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE could be more powerful than we expected

The rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE may come equipped with the Exynos 2400 chipset

The Exynos 2400 also features in some regional versions of the Galaxy S24

Samsung has yet to confirm the existence of the Z Flip FE or any of its specs

The rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE could come equipped with the same chipset as some of the company’s flagship Galaxy S24 models.

New tipoffs from noted leaker Jukanlosreve point towards the Samsung Exynos 2400 for the company’s long-suggested cheaper flip foldable, the same chipset issued to Samsung Galaxy S24 handsets in large swathes of Europe and Asia.

In North America, the Galaxy S24 comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, commonly considered the class leader for Android chipsets.

Samsung’s foldable lineup is currently exclusively equipped with Snapdragon chipsets, reflected in the devices’ high price tags and premium positioning – in fact, both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 feature in our lists of the best folding phones and best Samsung phones.

As for why the rumored Z Flip FE would use an Exynos chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 may be prohibitively expensive to put into a lower-priced foldable device, or it may simply be easier for Samsung to keep up a supply of Exynos chips.

Alternatively, this could be part of an Apple-style push to reduce reliance on third-party chipset manufacturers – as Android Police notes, Jukanlosreve also suggests that the rumored Z Flip 7 will use an Exynos chipset, too, albeit the updated Exynos 2500 version.

Flipping the script on Samsung foldables

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

We’ve been hearing rumors of a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip phone for months now, and lately, we’ve heard a lot about other potential expansions to Samsung‘s folding phone lineup.

Back in May, we reported that a cheaper version of the booklet-style Galaxy Z Fold had likely been cancelled, but that an FE rendition of the Z Flip was still possible.

More recently, we’ve heard continued rumors of the Z Flip FE launching alongside either the Z Flip 7 or a new tri-fold Galaxy device, though we’re yet to hear of a convincing release date.

At a starting price of $1,099 / £1,049 / AU$1,799, the Z Flip 6 is the cheapest Samsung foldable and the likely candidate for a budget-conscious rework, though we wouldn’t expect it to be particularly cheap by conventional pricing standards.

Phone makers charge a premium for the utility, novelty, and complexity of folding devices, and as such we would expect a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip to cost as much as, if not more than, a conventional flagship phone.

As of now, this is all based on unconfirmed rumors, and as such there’s no sign of any official explanation from Samsung.

In any case, for the latest official announcements as we hear them, be sure to check in with our Samsung phones coverage.