Samsung is again rumored to be working on a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung could be working on a pared-down, cheaper version of its iconic Galaxy Z Flip folding phone, according to new rumors.

Korean blogger yeux1122 (via Android Police) hinted in a blog post that a potential Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE could be released simultaneously with the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Should this suggested Galaxy Z Flip FE follow the trend of other Samsung FE products, we’d likely see the phone offer a slightly reduced specs sheet at a solid discount compared to the flagship device on which it's based.

For example, the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launched with a slightly slower processor and lower-resolution camera system than the standard Samsung Galaxy S24, at a price of $649 / £649 / AU$1,099 – a solid offer considering the $799 / £799 / AU$1,399 price tag of the latter model.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is our pick for the best flip folding phone, and holds a spot on our list of the best Samsung phones, too, so a more affordable way to experience Samsung’s class-leading flip phone form factor would be most welcome.

The blog post, which is light on details, also lists a tentatively named Galaxy S25 Slim and Galaxy Z Fold 7 as possible upcoming models, which suggests Samsung's other flagship lineups could also see a shakeup this year.

According to a separate X post from noted tipster Jukanlosreve, a recent Samsung conference call saw executives speak about ways to lower barriers to entry for folding phones while working on “new form factors”.

Samsung Conference Call -“We are considering ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products, given the high satisfaction among existing foldable users,” hinting at the preparation of budget-friendly foldable models.The Fold will…October 31, 2024

These rumors track with previously reported tipoffs from Jukanlosreve that suggest Samsung is working on a cheaper Z Flip phone alongside a possible tri-fold model in the style of the China-exclusive Huawei Mate XT.

Overall, then, rumors continue to point to a selection of new Samsung foldables being a real possibility. However, Samsung itself recently declared that it has no plans to issue a cheaper folding phone, so we can’t really say for sure how much weight these rumors have.

Until Samsung chooses to reveal official details, all of the above is subject to change – for the latest official updates as we hear them, be sure to check out our dedicated Samsung coverage.