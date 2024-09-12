The Galaxy S24 Plus is as low as $399.99 at Samsung with a free storage upgrade

If you’re looking for a great phone deal without any need for a contract, then sometimes it pays to go straight to the source. With that in mind, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus at Samsung from just $399.99 as part of the manufacturer's big Discover Samsung sale.

The price varies depending on the phone you have available to hand over, with the best deals coming from trading in the latest phones. This includes $600 for trading in your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or newer, while the same price is offered for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. There are still strong discounts for older phones, though, so it's worth seeing what's available for your device.

And if you don't have a device to trade in, there’s a flat $200 off that drops the phone down to $999.99 from $1,119.99.

Adding to these appealing discounts is the free double storage upgrade. That means you can pick up a 512GB device for the same price as the 256GB version. Altogether, that's total savings of up to $720 to enjoy, so it’s fairly clear this is one of the better Samsung phone deals at the moment.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: was $1,119.99 now from $399.99 after a trade-in

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus feels every bit of a flagship phone from the manufacturer. It has a great display with a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X screen that looks gorgeous in any light. It also offers speedy performance while the 50MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP selfie camera all prove useful. This is the ideal middle ground if you don’t want the added heft of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Check out our look at the best phones and you’ll notice it’s the S24 Ultra that features. However, we actually think the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is the best premium pick when it comes to the best Samsung phones because it provides all of Samsung’s best premium Android features without going too far in terms of size and price.

It has a huge display and excellent cameras easily earning its position among the best Android phones. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review, we appreciated that it narrows the gap between the Plus and the more expensive S24 Ultra, by offering a “comparable smartphone experience at a more accessible price”.

If you want to keep costs down even more, there are other cheap phone deals available right now, along with some great Samsung phone deals. It could be worth looking around if you’re not entirely sold on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus or don’t have access to the extra trade-in credit.