Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra plans in Australia (February 2024)

Time flies – the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is just over one year old, and now the S24 Ultra is available in stores and online. So should you still be buying the slightly older S23 model? We’ve compared the cost of the S23 Ultra on a plan and found it can be as little as AU$6 more a month to sign up for the latest model instead. For our recommended plans, check out our guide to the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra plans.

If you have been considering getting last year’s S23 Ultra thinking you might save some money, it seems this is not the reality playing out, at least this month. Stock is low at both Optus and Vodafone, and even outright deals from retailers such as Amazon and JB Hi-Fi have been scarce for the past two months. So, if you need a new phone and you like the Ultra model, check out our S24 Ultra guide and compare prices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals

The all-new S24 Ultra is available now, and we’ve found the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra plans if you want to get this shiny new device. Samsung worked with Google to create its latest series, so the S24 Ultra benefits from new AI software (courtesy of the Google Pixel) and a promised seven years of operating system and security updates for the phone. We’ve found the S24 Ultra is not that much more expensive compared to getting the S23 Ultra on a plan, so consider upgrading before signing up to one of the options below.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra plans: our picks

Best overall Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra plan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) | 30GB data | 24 months | AU$130.18p/m If you want to pick up the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on a plan, Optus is your most affordable option, but there’s also reason to argue you’re better off getting the latest model instead. The all-new S24 Ultra is available for AU$140.62 a month at Optus, which is only AU$10 extra than what it’d cost for last year’s model listed here. The latest model has better performance and battery life, so it’s absolutely worth the upgrade. No matter which model you choose, the Optus AU$49 Small plan will suit most people. Total cost over 24 months is AU$3,124.32

Best premium Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra plan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (1TB) | 30GB data | 24 months | AU$159.37p/m If you want the S23 Ultra with bucket loads of storage, you can get the 1TB model for AU$159.37 a month from Optus. To get your repayments down, you could pair the phone with Optus’ AU$49 Small plan, which will get you 30GB of data a month. However, we think most people will be better off upgrading to the latest S24 Ultra instead, as it costs just over AU$6 extra a month to get the newest device on a plan from Optus. Total cost over 24 months is AU$3,824.88

Outright Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available to buy outright from these major retailers: