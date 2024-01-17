Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra pre-order deals: free gifts and discounts of up to AU$350

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra pre-orders have gone live, so you’ve got from now up until Wednesday, February 7 to place your order and take advantage of the early bird deals. This guide focuses on the flagship device from the new range, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It also launched alongside two other options – the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 and the big-screen Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus – but we have a separate page for S24 pre-orders if they are the handsets you’re interested in.

There’s lots to get excited about with the S24 Ultra – this phone is truly packed with features, not least because Samsung has partnered with Google to bring some of the best aspects of the Pixel phone over to the Ultra. There are genuine benefits when pre-ordering the S24 Ultra, as both telcos and retailers are offering perks ranging from a free smartwatch to an outright discount on the device.

You’ll find the best S24 Ultra pre-orders all detailed below, including what’s on offer from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and deals from Samsung itself. It’s quite an expensive phone, with prices starting at AU$2,199 for the 256GB model, so why not pick it up and score added value like free gifts or discounts while you can?

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Vodafone | AU$300 off + bonus AU$400 credit when you trade-in You’ll score AU$300 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra when you pre-order from Vodafone, no matter which storage variant you choose. You will need to stay with Vodafone for your entire contract to keep the discount, with contracts lasting either 12, 24 or 36 months. It’s also worth trading in your older phone at Vodafone, as that will get you a bonus AU$400 trade-in credit, which is applied on top of the credit you receive for the older phone itself.

Optus | bonus Galaxy Watch 6 + Buds 2 Pro with any S24 purchase Optus’ Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra pre-order gets you two free gifts – the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds. It’s a huge free gift package valued at AU$1,048, and if you’re in the market for an Android-friendly smartwatch, it’s absolutely worth considering.

Telstra | bonus Galaxy Tab S9 FE + AU$20 off Telstra Premium plan for 12 months Telstra’s throwing in a free Galaxy Tab S9 FE when you pre-order any new device from the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. The tablet is valued at AU$949, so that’s a ton of value. Just note you’ll need to submit proof of purchase on Samsung’s website to redeem this offer. On top of the bonus tablet, you can also get AU$20 off Telstra’s Premium phone plan for your first 12 months on the service (that’s AU$75p/m for 300GB of data).

The Good Guys | free storage upgrade + receive bonus AU$300 The Good Guys gift card Keen to buy outright? The Good Guys is offering a AU$300 gift card to redeem at its online store for anyone who pre-orders the S24 Ultra. You’ll also get a free storage upgrade, so you’ll pay the 256GB price for the 512GB version. Essentially, you’re doubling your storage for free.

JB Hi-Fi | free storage upgrade + bonus AU$300 JB Hi-Fi gift card + trade-in and get AU$350 off in credit You’ll receive a AU$300 JB Hi-Fi gift card when you place your pre-order, along with a free storage upgrade. Got an older device you don’t mind trading in? JB Hi-Fi is also offering a AU$350 credit when you trade-in your current phone.

Samsung | free storage upgrade + bonus trade-in credit up to AU$350 Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade when you purchase any of the S24 devices, meaning you can get the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB model, and so on. You’ll also receive a AU$150 voucher to redeem at the Samsung store, and you can nab a bonus credit worth up to AU$350 when you trade-in an older device. Finally, Samsung will give you either one year of Samsung Care for free, or 50% off the cost of two years of Samsung Care coverage. Samsung is also stocking three exclusive colours of the S24 Ultra: Titanium Blue, Titanium Green and Titanium Orange.

Amazon | free storage upgrade + AU$150 in Amazon store credit Amazon’s offering a free storage upgrade when you buy the S24 Ultra, so you can get the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB model, while buying the 512GB will get you upgraded to 1TB for free. On top of that, you’ll get AU$150 Amazon store credit to put towards your next purchase.

Compare Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra telco plans

Here’s a look at what you’ll be paying each month for a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra plan, with 256GB of storage on a 24-month contract.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: key information

(Image credit: Samsung)

It feels like Samsung is forging a new path with the S24 Ultra. In a change of pace, there’s not too many hardware upgrades to speak of, which we think is refreshing following year after year of minor updates. Instead, Samsung’s latest is all about the software, and AI is the name of the game.

For a start, Samsung has worked closely with Google to bring some of the best features from the Google Pixel over to the S24 Ultra. So what’s it got? The Google Pixel’s Magic Editor is now available on the S24 Ultra. Magic Editor is a Google-made photo editing tool that uses AI – including generative AI – to help you edit your images. That means actions like removing people from the background of your photos, brightening up the sky or adding entirely new elements are all now possible on the S24 Ultra.

Similar to Google with its Pixel 8 devices, Samsung has also committed to seven years of major OS and security updates for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. That’s huge news for Samsung, and increases the longevity of the device for a long time to come. There was a previous argument to be made that Samsung’s shorter OS support made it less valuable than an iPhone, but this announcement means that’s no longer the case.

The software advancements are the biggest talking point, but it’s also worth highlighting the changes that have been made to Samsung’s camera array. Firstly, Samsung has reduced to a 5x zoom on the S24 Ultra, which is quite a step back from the 10x zoom that was available on last year’s S23 Ultra. This is quite a departure from the bigger and better approach from year’s past, but something has been added in its place. The telephoto sensor has been beefed up to 50MP, which is a big jump compared to the 10MP sensor that was housed in the previous model.

When it comes to aesthetics, the S24 Ultra looks much the same as its S23 counterpart, although it’s now encased in a titanium frame, perhaps taking a cue from the iPhone 15 Pro. Though don’t expect much weight saving – we found the device to be just as heavy as its predecessor during our hands-on. The device’s screen is also ever-so-slightly flatter than the S23, which means that the bezels appear slightly bigger.