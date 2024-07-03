New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 leaks hint at fresh design and several spec bumps

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is set to be unveiled by Samsung on July 10 – but if you want to know what's most likely coming ahead of time, we've got a couple of new leaks around this flip foldable for you to check out.

First of all, renowned tipster Evan Blass has posted more images of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which look like they've been pulled straight from Samsung's marketing materials. We can see the cover screen being put to a variety of uses – taking selfie photos, for example.

While we've heard rumors that the Z Flip 6 cover screen would jump up to 3.9 inches from the 3.4-inch display of its predecessor – see our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review for details – the leaked images we've seen suggest the outer display is going to be more or less unchanged for 2024.

What is different this time are the colored borders around the two rear-facing cameras, which is a neat little design touch from Samsung. Otherwise, it looks like a flip foldable should, with the available colors rumored to be Light Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, Crafted Black, Peach, and White.

Specs rundown

Exclusive: Received some specs of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6!- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3- 6.7” 120Hz FHD+- 4,000mAh, 35W fast charging- 50MP F/1.8 Main + 12MP F/2.2 Ultrawide Cameras- 10MP F/2.2 Front- 12+256/512GB- 165x71.7x7.4mmOther rumors said 25W for Flip6 so 🤷‍♂️ 35W…July 2, 2024

In a separate leak from Ishan Agarwal, another tipster with a decent track record, we've got some of the key specs for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. None of this is confirmed yet, but they do match up with other leaks we've seen up to this point.

The processor will be bumped up to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 apparently, while the unfolded screen size will stay the same as last year at 6.7 inches. One upgrade we should get is 12GB of RAM instead of 8GB (something that's been rumored before).

Other notable upgrades judging by this leak are a 4,000mAh capacity battery (up from 3,700mAh with the Z Flip 5), and a 50MP primary camera sensor (up from 12MP). This time next week, we'll be able to get official confirmation of all these specs.

There's going to be plenty more on show at the July 10 event, which is being held in Paris: we also think there will be reveals of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Buds 3, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and the Galaxy Ring, and of course TechRadar is going to be covering the event live.