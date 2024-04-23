Don't miss the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $849 at Best Buy right now

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may be the latest flagship from the South Korean tech giant, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is still a stellar phone that is well worth your consideration – especially at a discounted price. Right now, you can grab a refurbished Galaxy S23 Ultra for $849 at Best Buy, which shaves a very healthy $530 off the original price of $1,379.

As you’ll see in our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, the phone builds upon its impressive predecessor by offering more power, improved cameras, and better base storage, alongside a myriad of small changes. While Samsung didn’t push the envelope with the phone’s design, it arguably didn’t need to, as the Galaxy S22 Ultra was a slim and neat rectangle with a gently curved screen.

Now, with a big chunk off its launch price, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a bit of a flagship phone bargain. You’ll not only get more than enough power for pretty much any tasks or game you can throw at the phone, but there’s a quartet of rear cameras, including a 3x and 10x telephoto zoom, that deliver some excellent photos and a glorious 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate that goes from 120Hz to 1Hz in order to save on battery life.

Don’t miss this great Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): was $1,399.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy

Score yourself a fully unlocked and refurbished Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB of storage for $530 off in this Best Buy deal. With a gorgeous display, powerful chipset, and outstanding cameras, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a fantastic choice; in fact, we rate it as one of the best phones money can buy right now.

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 series may have stolen headlines with its Galaxy AI smart features, those abilities are also rolling out to older-generation phones, so you’ll be able to take advantage of them on the S23 Ultra. In short, for this discounted price, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is hard to beat.