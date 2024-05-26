I never leave home without this portable charger, and it's on sale for Memorial Day
This Anker battery pack has become an essential daily carry for me
Whether I am coming into the office from New Jersey or going on vacation, one accessory comes with me either way. Anker's Nano Power Bank has become an essential carry of mine, so much so that I generally don't leave my home without it.
And now, ahead of this year's Memorial Day sales – alongside a treasure trove of savings on TVs, laptops, and even soundbars – Amazon is offering a sharp 13% discount on my favorite portable charger, dropping the price to just $34.99.
• Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale
You might wonder what makes it so great, and that's fair. For starters, it's pretty compact and fits comfortably in the palm of my hand or tossed in my backpack. Anker built it with a USB-C cable attached, meaning you can plug right into power phones like an iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Google Pixel 8, or even a Galaxy Z Flip 5. You can even use that integrated cable to power a laptop like a 13-inch MacBook Air, a tablet, or even a Nintendo Switch.
This power bank isn't limited to charging just one device, either – it boasts a USB-C and USB-A port on the left side to let you easily plug in. Its sizable 10,000mAh battery inside pushes out a maximum of 30 watts, which is enough to top off a few devices like an iPhone and AirPods. You can even use the integrated screen on the front to check the charge level and how long it will fuel up whatever is plugged in.
Memorial Day deal: Anker Nano Power Bank
Anker Nano Power Bank: was $39.99 now $34.99 at Amazon
Anker's Nano Power Bank packs a 10,000mAh battery inside a compact, portable accessory that simultaneously charges up to three devices. It features an integrated USB-C cable for easy recharge to a device like an iPhone and has a USB-C and USB-A port on the side. Anker even packed a screen into the front to easily see charge levels.
This isn't a massive discount at 13% or $5 off, but it makes an already affordable mobile accessory even cheaper, and it's a record-low price. I'll likely pick up another one at this price before the Amazon Memorial Day sale ends, and I'll recommend it to my friends and family again.
