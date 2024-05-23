Apple AirPods Max are at their lowest price this year for Memorial Day – run!

The Apple AirPods Max are flagship, high-end headphones in every way. And they're also made by Apple, which means they don't tend to come cheap. But today, as part of the retailer's Memorial Day sales, you can buy the Apple AirPods Max at P.C. Richard & Son for just $448.98 (was $549).

To be clear, the AirPods Max rarely hit prices this low. These aspirational over-ears often hover around the full price of $549, despite their December 2020 release date – in fact, you could say they're aging like a fine wine.

We saw them dip fleetingly to an all-time low of $429 back in August 2022, but since then $449.99 is typically the lowest price you’ll ever see them – and with an extra dollar off that fee here, we think it's wise not to hang around.

And remember, these aren't some end-of-line, lowly set of headphones! 18% off the MSRP is nothing to be sniffed at; not when AirPods Max are some of the best wireless headphones around.

The best AirPods Max Memorial Day deal going

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $448.98 at P.C. Richard & Son

The Apple AirPods Max are down to their lowest price this year, thanks to this hugely competitive Memorial Day deal at P.C. Richard & Son. The near $100.02 discount narrowly beats the $449 price you'll find them on sale for if you look on Amazon, making these premium cans that bit more affordable – and there's no catch. This is the full, unadulterated Apple AirPods Max experience with a choice of pink, sky blue, silver, and space gray colorways all reduced to this price. Dolby Atmos sound makes them exceptionally good for listening to movies from you iOS device in head-tracked Spatial Audio, and they also block out environmental noises around you better than the competition can.

You'll probably know that the Apple AirPods Max are Apple’s most premium headphones – but our Apple AirPods Max review explains these are some of the best-sounding headphones we’ve ever tested (not a statement we make lightly), and they're easily the best noise-cancelling headphones around for Apple users.

The audio quality is nothing short of outstanding, with a wide and well-balanced soundstage. If you have an Apple device, head-tracked Spatial Audio proves truly immersive experience that may not quite rival a true Dolby Atmos surround-sound setup, but can’t be beaten in a set of cans – and it doesn't require a selection of speakers dotted around your TV and couch.

Simply put, these truly are some of the best headphones in existence. And if you're worried they'll soon be superseded by AirPods Max 2, rumors and reports suggest we should not be expecting those until late 2024 – at the earliest.

