On a budget? Grab these cheap phones with Prime Day deals before it ends!

Prime Day in the US is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smartphone with great deals on the best cheap phones even as the Prime Day event winds down.

We've seen a few deals on the cheap and cheerful camera-centric Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel 7a. These offer impressive camera capabilities and seamless performance for less. Though you can punch a bit higher with the OnePlus 10T and the Samsung Galaxy A54. The 10T isn't typically a phone we'd rank as cheap, but Prime days sees it fall to $399.99 from $649, making it even better than the Pixel 7a on a pure value point. You can stretch a little and get the OnePlus 10T with16GB of RAM for $499, though that's pushing the boundaries of cheap.

As Prime Day runs out, you shouldn't miss out on these Prime Day deals. Elevate your smartphone experience with these cheap as chips devices.

US phone deals

Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449.99 now $349.99 on Amazon

At full price the Galaxy A54 was a bargain 5G phone, giving you a great Samsung design that looks like its best Galaxy S phones, along with a top notch screen and a big battery. It's only been around a few months, but this is still the lowest price we've seen so far, making it a solid deal on a phone that was already nicely priced.

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $449 on Amazon

When we first reviewed the Pixel 7a, we liked the power and the photos but suggested waiting for a price drop. Well, here's that price drop, and it isn't huge but it makes the Pixel 7a an even better buy if you want the latest Google Tensor G2 chipset and all the exclusive features it brings at the lowest possible price. It might get cheaper eventually, but this is the best price we've seen so far.

Google Pixel 6a: was $349 now $249 on Amazon

The Pixel 6a is such a remarkable deal, offering amazing Google-exclusive features and plenty of power to take great photos. At its old price, it was on our list of best phones because it was already such a strong bargain, but at $50 lower than the lowest price we've seen, this phone is now a steal. Buy two instead of whatever $500 phone you're also considering, you'll be happier.

OnePlus 10T: was $649.99 now $399.99 on Amazon

The OnePlus 10T offered some premium specs for a great price when it launched, but this deal brings the phone to its best price ever. You get faster charging than any Samsung Galaxy or iPhone, plus great performance from a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. The classic OnePlus formula for the best Prime Day phone deal price.

UK phone deals

Prime Day in the UK presents an exciting opportunity to discover great deals on the best cheap smartphones from the best smartphone brands. The awesome Samsung Galaxy A54, a phone we've reviewed highly, is now down to £399 from its usual price of £499.

If you're more into photography you can capture stunning photos and videos with the Google Pixel 7a, the latest Pixel phone. Our Pixel 7a review shows that this phone has exceptional camera capabilities, and Google's software remains as elegant as always. Save up to 17% with this bundle that includes a case and a charger.

Another camera-centric option is the Sony Xperia 10 IV which sees a reduction to £299 from £379. Its slender frame is an advantage for those who'd rather a less wide phone and its battery life means you can enjoy this phone all day

With Prime Day almost about to end, grab these deals now! .

Google Pixel 7a + 30W Pixel Charger + case: was £478.99 now £399 at Amazon

Android fans on a budget should consider the Google Pixel 7a while it's £50 off in this Prime Day deal – and bundled with a fast 30W charger that's usually £25 by itself and a case that costs about the same, it's a lot more impressive. This phone is the brand's latest mid-range device, and is essentially a slightly scaled-down version of the standard Pixel 7, but still manages to pack in the same chipset, an outstanding camera, and a 90Hz display, despite being around £100-£200 cheaper.

Samsung Galaxy A54 (256GB) was £499 now £399 at Amazon

Don't want to spring for a Samsung Galaxy S series phone? The A54 looks the part and works almost as well for your day-to-day needs. We've done a Galaxy A54 review here on TechRadar, and it's just about one of the best cheap phones you can buy. A nice design, reliable cameras, and Samsung's long-term software and security support mean that you can keep this 256GB model for almost five years before you start feeling the pinch.

Sony Xperia 10 IV: was £379 now £299 at Amazon

The Sony Xperia 10 IV is also a great camera-centric option for those who prefer their phones to be slimmer than the wide and large options we have nowadays. This deal is only available for the black model and offers a 21% discount off the original asking price. In our Sony Xperia 10 IV review, we found the Sony Xperia 10 IV to be a decent smartphone with impressive battery life, a comfortable design, and solid build quality.

When will Amazon Prime Day phone deals be available?

Amazon Prime Day is currently underway, but its just about to end in the UK!

Amazon has a few ways it doles out the deals on Prime Day. Some phones and accessories get a discount from day one and stay cheap until they sell out. Some devices go on sale for a more limited time. Then, there are lightning deals that tend to offer some of the lowest prices of the year for Amazon.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

If you want to take advantage of every deal Amazon is offering, you need an Amazon Prime membership.

In our experience, there are often a lot of price cuts and discounts on Amazon that aren't technically part of the Prime Day event but still offer competitive value. Most of last year's phone deals at Amazon weren't officially listed as Prime deals, for example, and were open to all customers.

It's still a pretty good idea to sign up for the 30-day Amazon Prime Day free trial, since it incurs no cost, gets you full access to the sale as a whole, and gets you speedy free delivery too.