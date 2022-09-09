Sony Xperia 10 IV review

The Sony Xperia 10 IV is a smartphone that excites and frustrates in almost equal measure. When everything is taken into consideration though, it ends up with credit in the bank – and it's going to appeal to fans of both compact handsets and the Xperia series.

The Sony Xperia 10 IV is a bit of a mixed bag: it does really well in some areas, and not so well in others, and it arrives at a price point that's reasonable enough for what you get in return. Taking all of that into consideration, it's likely to appeal to some, without really standing out in its price bracket.

This is the cheapest of the Xperia range for 2022, positioned alongside the flagship Sony Xperia 1 IV (it's that last number that goes up each year). There should be a phone in the middle, but at the time of writing there's still no sign of the Sony Xperia 5 IV.

Starting with the good, the battery life on this smartphone is among the best we've seen lately, and the Xperia 10 IV can stretch to a couple of days quite easily. That's a key consideration for a lot of phone buyers, although the slow charging speed and lack of wireless charging should also be noted.

As is usual from Sony, the build quality and the screen quality are both at a premium level, even in this budget phone. Again though, there are caveats, because its construction relies on a lot of plastic, and the screen's refresh rate tops out at 60Hz.

Camera quality continues to be a big factor when choosing a phone, and on the whole, the Sony Xperia 10 IV performs better than a lot of other similarly-priced handsets. However, occasional inconsistencies and only average low-light performance mean it's not all positive.

From that summary you can see some of the pluses and the minuses that you're dealing with when weighing up whether or not to go for this phone. Whether or not you already own a Sony Xperia handset will probably play a part too – if you like the style and finish of this phone series, you'll find the 10 IV follows a familiar pattern.

Of course, your budget plays a part too – this is a solid handset for the price, but there are a lot of value-for-money offerings in the same sort of bracket (or even less, if you take a look at our rundown of the best cheap phones, available right now). As always, it's important to do plenty of research before making a final decision.

Sony Xperia 10 IV price and availability

Yours for $449 / £429

A single configuration option

On sale in the UK and US now

The retail price for the Sony Xperia 10 IV is set at $449 / £429 (which is about AU$650, although it's not officially on sale in Australia). Of course, you might find variations on that as well as special deals, depending on your region. In the markets where it is available, the phone has been on sale since June 2022.

You can see from the pricing where this phone is positioned: the lower mid-range, just above the budget handsets that are the cheapest on the market. If you set your expectations accordingly, in line with that price, then it actually represents a pretty decent level of value for your money.

Value score: 3.5/5

Sony Xperia 10 IV design

Traditional Xperia 10 aesthetic

Comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack

Four different colors on offer

There are no surprises when it comes to the design of the Sony Xperia 10 IV, and it looks a lot like its predecessors – most recently the Sony Xperia 10 III from 2021, of course. It's a relatively compact, relatively blocky slab of plastic and glass, with corners that are ever so slightly rounded.

With a thickness of 8.3mm, a weight of 161 grams and a 6-inch display, the Xperia 10 IV is one of the smaller Android phones you're going to come across in the market at the moment. We like the matte finish on the plastic around the sides and on the back, and the unfussy look of the phone as a whole.

Down the right-hand side of the phone as you look at it are the volume controls and the power button (with an integrated fingerprint sensor), while the SIM card tray is on the left (it doubles up as a microSDXC card slot). Sony has included a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top of the unit, and there's the standard USB-C port down at the bottom. You don't get anything else in the box by the way, so it's bring your own charger and cable.

You can find this phone in four colors, depending on your region: black, white, Mint and Lavender. We tested the black model, and while it doesn't offer much in the way of design innovation, it's neat and tidy and minimal enough to appeal – and it feels solid and comfortable to hold.

The IP65/IP68 rating gives a reassuring level of dust and water protection too, and the phone is able to survive 30 minutes underwater at a depth of 1.5 meters, without any ill effects. That said, we wouldn't recommend deliberately submerging this phone if you can avoid it.

Design score: 4/5

Sony Xperia 10 IV display

6-inch, 1080 x 2520 OLED

60Hz refresh rate

One of the smaller displays out there

Sony has plenty of experience making screens for all manner of devices of course, and the 6-inch, 1080 x 2520 pixels OLED display on the Xperia 10 IV is as good as you would expect given that expertise. It's bright and vivid, and because it uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus it's more scratch resistant than most too.

The bezels around the sides of the screen aren't super-thin, but they're fine. Perhaps the biggest complaint we have about the screen is that it sticks with a 60Hz refresh rate, which makes it less fluid than most of its competitors. It's perfectly okay, and we were all making do with 60Hz screens a few years back, but you will notice the difference if you're switching from a 90Hz or a 120Hz panel.

We didn't really have any other major complaints about the screen, which looks good whether you're streaming video or flicking through your social media feeds. It's about right for a mid-range phone like this, though be aware of it's relatively small size – some people will prefer that, but it can feel cramped if you're used to a bigger screen.

Display score: 3.5/5

Sony Xperia 10 IV cameras

Triple-lens rear camera

Capable of very good shots

2x optical zoom

We said at the start of this review that the Sony Xperia 10 IV is a bit of a mixed bag, and that's perfectly demonstrated by the camera system on the phone, which is hit and miss in terms of the results that you get back.

On a technical level you've got a triple-lens 12MP wide + 8MP telephoto + 8MP ultrawide rear camera on the back of the phone, which is actually almost an exact match for the rear camera module on its predecessor. On the front of the phone there's a single-lens 8MP wide camera that's a perfectly capable selfie taker.

When it comes to the rear camera, there's no doubt that you can take some excellent shots with this device, as you would expect from a Sony Xperia phone. However, the occasional problems with focus or color correction that we had take away some of the appeal.

It was a similar scenario with the HDR processing, which we left on auto – this often worked very well but sometimes seemed to get tripped up. On the plus side, there are plenty of options to play around with in the camera app, and it's possible that with more effort configuring these we might have got more consistent results.

Low-light photography isn't particularly impressive, but then we wouldn't be expecting to get dazzling low-light shots in a handset at this price. With the help of the night mode, you can get some usable images at night and in the dark, but you shouldn't rely on it.

The potential is there then – you can see that in some of the sample images we've included below – but the reliability and low-light performance leave something to be desired. Having 2x optical zoom and optical image stabilization at this price point is definitely to be welcomed though.

Camera score: 4/5

Camera samples

Image 1 of 13 The triple-lens rear camera is capable of taking some great, well-balanced shots (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 13 This photo shows off how good the rear camera can be, with excellent detail and color reproduction (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 13 Close-up shots are usually in focus really quickly, and come out great on the whole (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 13 The color processing does sometimes go awry, as with this shot of a cricket pitch (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 13 The ultrawide mode gives you the option of fitting more inside the frame (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 13 With HDR set to auto, the results are impressive most of the time (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 13 The 2x optical zoom is a real bonus on a phone at this price (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 13 Another shot that came out well and was snapped speedily (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 13 The same shot at night, where the Sony Xperia 10 IV struggles (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 13 Night mode helps a bit, with more of the detail visible (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 13 Here's the same shot with the Pixel 6 Pro – you can see the benefit of splashing out on a flagship phone (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 13 With closer objects, the phone does a little better (this is with night mode off) (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 13 Night mode can boost the brightness, but sometimes loses details (Image credit: Future )

Sony Xperia 10 IV performance and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU

Mostly snappy performance

Ready to connect to 5G networks

The Sony Xperia 10 IV is firmly in the mid-range when it comes to internal specs, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor inside, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage (which you can expand with a memory card if you need to). This phone is fully 5G ready, if you can connect to a next-gen network wherever you live.

On the whole, performance was snappy and smooth, though we did notice the phone occasionally stuttering when tackling particularly challenging maneuvers, like quickly switching between complicated apps. It's not a major issue though, and apps and games mostly glide along just fine.

The Geekbench scores of 660 (single core), 1819 (multi core) and 1353 (OpenCL) that the phone registered are indicative of the sort of level of performance you're getting here – a lower mid-range level. By comparison, the Google Pixel 6a hit 2837 in its multi-core score, which is more towards what you get with the top-end premium handsets.

If you're expecting to do a lot of movie watching or podcast listening on this phone, it's worth noting that the single speaker is rather weak – it doesn't carry much of a punch, even at maximum volume, and you're not going to be relying on this for high-fidelity music playback. The solitary speaker does an okay job, but nothing more than that.

The headphone jack is a different matter: it supports Sony's 360 Reality Audio (surround sound) and DSEE Ultimate (AI-powered upscaling) standards, and you can control these features through the software on board the phone.

Performance score: 3/5

Sony Xperia 10 IV software

Android 12 on board

Minimal bloatware

Extra Side Sense utility

The Sony Xperia 10 IV comes with Android 12 out of the box, and – as normal for Sony – there isn't much in the way of tweaks or customizations on top of stock Android. That's absolutely fine with us, as we suspect it will be with most people.

There's very little bloatware to speak of, just a Music app made by Sony, plus Facebook and LinkedIn (which you can easily uninstall). Sony doesn't mess with the main operating system settings too much either, although there is a home screen clock widget you can customize, plus the audio settings we mentioned above.

One extra you do get is a Side Sense launcher at the side of the screen, which gives you easier access to your favorite and most-used apps. We didn't find it particularly useful, but it's not difficult to turn off if you don't like it.

Software score: 4/5

Sony Xperia 10 IV battery life

Impressive 5,000mAh battery capacity

You won't need to charge it every night

Disappointing charging speeds

One of the main reasons to pick the Sony Xperia 10 IV over rival handsets is the excellent battery life that's on offer: the 5,000mAh capacity battery that Sony has packed in here will run and run and run between charges. It's no exaggeration to say that you can get a couple of days use per charge, unless you're running demanding games non-stop.

It's not all good news though, because charging is relatively slow – a full charge can take more than a couple of hours, which isn't ideal if you're in a hurry. The best handsets charge up way, way faster than this, and it's one of the compromises you make by going for a more affordable phone.

Another compromise is the lack of any sort of wireless charging functionality here, a convenience that you can now rely on with a lot of other handsets. You have to charge up the handset via a USB-C cable, and as we said there isn't one in the box – though at this stage most of us will have one lying around somewhere.

All that said, what matters most is battery life, and that's great. We ended most days with more than 50 percent still in the tank, and in our one-hour video streaming test (with the display brightness set to maximum and the speaker volume relatively low), the battery level dropped by a mere 3 percent – which works out at more than 30 hours of video playback in total.

Battery score: 4/5

Sony Xperia 10 IV score card

Attributes Notes Rating Design It's a simple and straightforward design, but it is appealing in a minimalist sort of way. 4/5 Display The display on the Xperia 10 IV is decent, though there's also room for improvement. 3.5/5 Performance Don't expect top-tier performance from this phone because you're not going to get it. 3/5 Camera The Xperia 10 IV can take some very good snaps – though there are also a few issues. 4/5 Battery One of the highlights of the Xperia 10 IV experience is the excellent battery life you get. 4/5 Software The phone uses a clean version of Android 12 that's very close to the stock version. 4/5 Value You can get the Xperia 10 IV for a reasonable price, though the competition is strong. 3.5/5

Should I buy the Sony Xperia 10 IV?

Buy it if...

You'd like a small phone

While the Xperia 10 IV isn't the smallest phone on the market, it is relatively compact compared with a lot of other handsets, with a screen measuring 6 inches corner to corner.

You want value for money

This is a reasonably affordable phone, and in a lot of areas – build quality, screen, battery life, camera specs – is one of the better options you've got at this particular price point.

You need a phone that lasts

Battery life is the best selling point of the Sony Xperia 10 IV – it's not often that you come across a phone that doesn't have to be charged every single night, but this is one of them.

Don't buy it if...

You need a great camera

The Sony Xperia 10 IV can take some great photos, but it doesn't always get it right – and that can be frustrating, even if the specs are among the better ones in this price range.

You want the best screen

There's a decent display attached to this phone, but the 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best in class – and this is one area where the Xperia 10 IV lags behind its competitors.

You'd like fast performance

If you've got more money to spare on a more powerful smartphone, then you'll notice the jump in speed from the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 inside this handset.

First reviewed August 2022