Smarty's massive double data deal gets you a 200GB SIM for only £12 per month
And it even includes EU roaming
One of the best SIM-only deals right now is this limited-time double data SIM at Smarty that includes 200GB of data for £12 a month. That's twice the amount that you ordinarily get for the same price.
You might think this is way more data than you need, but if you use your phone for watching TV shows or movies, then it's amazing how quickly it all adds up. Securing a deal like this will help you avoid any unexpected charges at the end of the month.
The deal also includes EU roaming up to 12GB, so if you're planning a little trip to Europe this summer, then you'll want a package that covers you. We also love that it's a rolling monthly contract that you can exit at any time. This is as flexible as any SIM-only plan can get.
Today’s best cheap SIM-only deal
Smarty 200GB SIM: now £12 per month
Save £5 every month with this double data deal from Smarty. Gone are the days when this amount of data would cost a fortune. Never heard of Smarty? No problem. Running on the Three network, you'll be guaranteed great coverage. The rolling contract also means you can opt out at any time.
Smarty is one of the best providers of flexible and affordable SIM plans. That means you can keep your own phone while still taking advantage of this fantastic deal.
200GB of data will let you stream TV shows, download apps, and stream music to your heart's content. And not having to worry about running out of data or incurring unexpected charges will mean you can consume content without a care in the world.
Powered by Three, one of the UK’s leading mobile networks, Smarty Mobile has some of the best SIM-only deals that are packed with data, affordable and flexible in contract lengths.
If you’re looking for other cheap phone deals or the best mobile phone deals around, then we've got you covered. There's literally no reason why you shouldn't be able to get a great deal at an affordable price.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
