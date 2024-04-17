Sign up for a Visible Wireless unlimited plan and pay just $275 a year - yes, really

Visible Wireless has just unveiled a set of shiny new annual plans that allow customers to pay for a full year of service upfront in exchange for lower monthly rates on average.

Under this new setup, you can pick up a full year of the Visible plan for $275 or a year of the Visible Plus plan for $395. By paying upfront you'll be able to save $25 in total on the standard plan and a whopping $150 on the premium option - offering an extra incentive to upgrade if you haven't already.

And, of the two, we'd say the Visible Plus plan is a great choice right now, too, as it's just received a couple of new features that set it apart from equivalent cell phone plans at other carriers. Now, it includes not just the extra helping of 50GB priority data, but you'll also get speedier mobile hotspot speeds and the option to include a smartwatch line at no extra cost. This new annual plan will cut the average monthly price to just $33, which seems like an absolute bargain to us.

New Visible Wireless annual plans

Visible plan: <a href="https://visible.pxf.io/c/221109/1394244/12909?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.visible.com%2Fplans" data-link-merchant="visible.com""> $300 $275 for a year at Visible

The annual Visible plan costs just $275 upfront and bags you a full year of unlimited data, mobile hotspot allowance, and unlimited talk and text. The annual saving here is modest ($25 off in total), but the standard Visible plan was already one of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/deals/best-cheap-cell-phone-plans" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="visible.com"">best cheap cell phone plans on the market at its monthly rate of $25/mo. With this saving, you're getting unlimited data for just $23 per month, which is absolutely fantastic.

Visible Plus plan: <a href="https://visible.pxf.io/c/221109/1394244/12909?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.visible.com%2Fplans" data-link-merchant="visible.com""> $540 $395 for a year at Visible

While it's much pricier upfront, the premium Visible Plus plan benefits greatly from the carrier's new annual payment option. By laying down some cash upfront you'll be able to save a massive $150 in total and cut that average monthly price down to just $33 per month (was $40 before). Considering you're getting a massive 50GB of priority data and quicker mobile hotspot speeds, this is easily one of the best value <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/best-unlimited-mobile-plans-in-usa" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="visible.com"">unlimited data plans on the market right now.