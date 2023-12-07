Mint Mobile's 'three months for free' Black Friday deal is still available - but not for long

Looking to switch up that pricey unlimited data plan? We have good news - Mint Mobile's excellent Black Friday promotion has been extended for a few more weeks.

New customers can get three months of service for free when they pick up a new three-month plan at the carrier - a fantastic introductory offer and one of the best Mint Mobile deals we've seen all year.

This promotion effectively allows you to try out the carrier for six months at the cheapest possible rate. For those who don't know, Mint operates on a buy-in-bulk pricing scheme where you pay for multiple months upfront, with the longer plans costing more upfront but averaging out to cheaper monthly rates on average. With this handy promo, you're essentially skipping over having to pay a ton upfront while getting a nice amount of time to try out Mint.

If you're interested, you'll also find several alternative cell phone deals from Mint Mobile below, including absolutely fantastic discounts on the latest Google Pixel devices. You can also check out our main Christmas sales page if you're looking to pick up some last-minute gifts this December.

Get three months free at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile: get three months free with any three-month plan

Cheap phone plan: Mint Mobile's excellent Black Friday deal is still available this week and offers a fantastic opportunity for new customers to try out this outstanding prepaid carrier for cheap. For a limited time only, get a whole three months of service for free when you pick up any three-month plan at the prepaid carrier. Note that this promotion doesn't just apply to the cheaper options at Mint, but also the incredibly well-priced unlimited plan (starting at just $30 per month).

Eligible Mint Mobile plans

You can check out our Mint Mobile plans page for more guidance on Mint's current line-up of prepaid plans. We'd probably recommend the unlimited data plan as the best-value option right now but the 15GB plan is also fantastic for thrifty users who don't need a lot of data.

Mint Mobile Cyber Monday phone deals

Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $799 now $299 at Mint Mobile

The Pixel 7 Pro might not be the latest device in the range anymore, but Mint's Black Friday holdover promotion on this phone makes it a superb value buy. For a limited time only, you can score this flagship device alongside a new plan for just $299 - a huge saving. While this deal is eligible for new customers only, the carrier is also throwing in 6 months of service for free, essentially allowing you to bundle in a cheap plan on top of your already-cheap cell phone.

Google Pixel 8: was $789 now $589 at Mint Mobile

Prefer to get your hands on the latest and greatest? Mint Mobile's Black Friday deals are still also up for grabs on the Pixel 8 range - with both devices available with a hefty $200 price cut. You'll need to be a new customer to be eligible for this deal - and buy a 6 month plan - but you'll get an additional 6 months on the house in addition to your cheap phone here.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $1,089 now $889 at Mint Mobile

