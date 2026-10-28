Felix Mobile’s new true unlimited plan is faster at 80Mbps, but it’s now also cheaper for a limited time

Felix Mobile has long been the sole provider of truly unlimited mobile data plans in Australia, with the only catch being download speeds are limited. For a time, the telco’s only offering was 40Mbps for AU$40 per month. Earlier this month, though, the telco unveiled a faster Unlimited+ plan that doubles download speeds to 80Mbps, for only AU$10 extra each month.

In my mind, AU$50 a month for truly unlimited data is a bit of a bargain, but now Felix Mobile has taken things a step further by offering 50% off its Unlimited+ plan for the first 6 months — that’s just AU$25 per month for as much mobile data as you need, at speeds up to 80Mbps.

Felix Mobile Unlimited+ | Unlimited data/calls/texts | No lock-in contract | AU$25/m (first 6 months, then AU$50/m) Felix Mobile is the only mobile provider in Australia with truly unlimited data plans, and it's now offering a much faster Unlimited+ plan with 80Mbps speeds (up from 40Mbps in the existing Felix Unlimited plan) using Vodafone’s 5G and 4G networks. If you sign up anytime before November 30, you’ll only pay AU$25/m for the first 6 months, representing an annual saving of AU$150. The plan also includes unlimited standard calls and texts. Unlimited international calls and texts to 40+ selected countries are also available for an extra AU$5/m.

Most telcos in Australia technically offer unlimited mobile data on their plans, but they almost always throttle the speeds significantly once you’ve used your monthly allowance — usually down to around 2Mbps. Felix Mobile’s Unlimited and Unlimited+ plans forego data caps entirely, and the speeds remain consistent at 40Mbps and 80Mbps, respectively (compared to the minimum 100-150Mbps that most telcos offer).

The 80Mbps speeds of Felix Unlimited+ will be virtually identical to a 100-150Mbps mobile plan for everyday browsing, social media and music streaming, and I’d argue that even streaming 4K video will perform quite similarly, too.

You’d only be able to tell the difference when you’re downloading large files and apps, though you’d be better off using your home internet for those, anyway.

Felix recommends using the Unlimited+ plan for personal mobile use only, with occasional hotspotting to personal devices like laptops or tablets while on the go, and it shouldn’t replace a home or office internet plan or be used for continuous downloading of large files.

If you want to test the data speeds before committing, Felix also offers a 7-day guarantee where you can get a full refund within 7 days of activating if you’re not satisfied.