It's official, the iPhone 17 will be available to preorder this Friday - here's what time and the confirmed deals

Apple has officially lifted the curtain on the iPhone 17 lineup, with preorders set to begin this Friday, September 12th. If you're already lining up that upgrade, then you'll find everything you need to know right here - including the various discounts that have already been confirmed by Apple and other carriers.

Four models make up the 2025 range: the iPhone 17 starting at $799 / £799, the all-new iPhone Air from $999 / £999, the iPhone 17 Pro at $1,099 / £1,099, and the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max at $1,199 / £1,199.

Upgrades include a 120Hz ProMotion display on the standard iPhone 17, a new A19 and A19 Pro chipset, and, of course, an incredibly thin new model in the form of the iPhone Air. Note that the iPhone Air completely replaces the Plus-sized model of yesteryear.

Apple iPhone 17 preorders are set to go live this Friday at 5AM PST (8AM EST, 1 PM GMT) at both the official Apple Store and major carriers. Just below, you can see a list of the expected retailers, confirmed deals, and a brief overview of the range so you know what to expect.

Apple iPhone 17 preorders in the US

Apple iPhone 17 preorders in the UK

Do we know what deals will be available?

Trade-in discounts of up to $700 and £670 off at Apple

Rebates of up to $1,100 at major US carriers

UK network deals unconfirmed as of writing

While Apple iPhone 17 preorders are not officially available until this Friday, Apple is doing its usual thing where it lists the various deals you'll be able to get ahead of time.

For unlocked devices, the official Apple Store is going to offer up to $700 / £670 off with an eligible trade-in - essentially the usual 'going rate' for the official trade-in program. As you'd expect, you'll need to be handing over a 16 Pro Max to get that maximum rebate, but the good news is that Apple does still hand over some change for older models.

Apple is also currently listing trade-in rebates of up to $1,100 off for AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile right now - again, the types of deals I was expecting. The usual caveats will likely apply to these deals in that you'll almost certainly have to sign-up for a 36-month or 24-month unlimited plan to be eligible for a big discount. These unlimited plans can come with a significant outlay, so expect to pay quite a bit, even with a trade-in.

As of writing, no UK deals (apart from Apple's own discount) have been confirmed. If I see any details, again, I'll be sure to update this page.

What's new with the iPhone 17?

(Image credit: Apple)

Brand new Air model replaces the Plus

A19 and A19 Pro chipsets

Upgraded cameras

New vapor chamber cooling on the Pro models

The biggest news for Apple's 2025 line-up of iPhones is the inclusion of a brand-new iPhone Air model, which replaces the often-overlooked Plus variant. Joining it, as you'd expect, are the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which have all received significant upgrades too.

The standard iPhone 17 now comes in four fresh shades and finally gets a 120Hz ProMotion display with a peak brightness up to 3,000 nits. It’s powered by the new A19 chipset, boasting a 20% performance boost over last year’s model, and features dual 48MP rear cameras alongside the brand-new 'center-stage' selfie camera that's shared with all the other models. A massively underrated change, though? The base storage has been raised to 256GB - giving buyers more value out of the box.

The standout newcomer is the iPhone Air, Apple’s thinnest phone yet at just 5.6mm. Built from polished titanium, it blends lightweight design with the power of the A19 Pro chip, putting it on par with the Pro models in performance. However, its slim design comes with compromises: the Air makes do with a single 48MP 'fusion' rear camera, a notable step down from the Pro’s triple-lens system. Still, Apple promises all-day battery life, and the single-lens does feature a 2x integrated telephoto.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max bring the most upgrades. They feature a new unibody aluminum design with Ceramic Shield glass front and back, plus a vapor chamber cooling system - a first for Apple (though common on Android rivals). A bold new cosmic orange finish adds a splash of personality to the Pro line, alongside more traditional colors. Performance comes from the A19 Pro chipset, which Apple claims delivers MacBook Pro-level graphics, paired with a redesigned wireless chip for improved connectivity.

In terms of cameras, the Pro models feature a triple 48MP setup, including a telephoto lens capable of 4x optical zoom and up to 8x hybrid zoom via pixel binning. The wide and ultra-wide cameras also offer 48MP resolution, giving content creators and photographers more flexibility. As with the other models, the selfie camera has been upgraded to the new 18MP 'Center Stage' camera - potentially a nice little feature for content creators.